Kansas State middle blocker Sydney Bolding gets the ball by Oklahoma middle blocker Morgan Perkins during their Big 12 Conference game Nov. 16 at Bramlage Coliseum. Bolding and teammate Aliyah Carter were named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
Kansas State outside hitter Aliyah Carter attacks during a Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. Carter led with 18 kills, but the Sooners beat the Wildcats in four sets.
For the first time since 2015 and the fourth time ever, multiple Kansas State volleyball players earned spots on the All-Big 12 preseason team Tuesday.
Middle blocker Sydney Bolding and outside hitter Aliyah Carter were among the 16 conference players on the preseason team and are two of the Wildcats’ 10 returning letter-winners in 2023. It is the third time Carter has appeared on the preseason all-conference team, while it is Bolding’s first.
The 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and a unanimous All-Big 12 first team pick in 2020 and 2021, Carter enters her senior season at K-State with a career average of 3.70 kills per set, which is the third best in school history during the rally-scoring era. She has 15 career double-doubles and 13 20-plus-kil matches. In 2022, she averaged 2.87 kills per set.
Bolding, a grad student who joined the Wildcats ahead of the 2021 season after transferring from Jacksonville, started every match for K-State in 2022 and was first on the team and second in the Big 12 with 141 total blocks. She averaged 1.32 blocks per set, which was the 30th-best mark in the nation. She was a postseason All-Big 12 second team and AVCA All-Midwest Region honorable mention selection.
On Monday, the Big 12’s coaches picked the Wildcats to finish eighth in the new-look, 13-team league under first-year head coach Jason Mansfield in 2023.
K-State finished sixth in the conference a year ago, with a 6-10 record in league play and a 15-14 mark overall mark. The school announced it had hired Mansfield as the ninth head coach in program history Dec. 27 after firing 22-year veteran Suzie Fritz a month prior.
The 2023 campaign will make the opening of Morgan Family Arena, the Wildcats’ brand-new, $24 million volleyball specific arena. Their first match in the new venue will be Sept. 1, when they host Omaha.
K-State will begin the 2023 season Aug. 25 against Portland State as part of a three-day tournament in Portland, Oregon.
The Wildcats’ conference slate will consist of 18 matches in 10 weeks, with six two-match series and six single matches. They will open league play with a home two-match series against TCU Sept. 21-22.