For the first time since 2015 and the fourth time ever, multiple Kansas State volleyball players earned spots on the All-Big 12 preseason team Tuesday.

Middle blocker Sydney Bolding and outside hitter Aliyah Carter were among the 16 conference players on the preseason team and are two of the Wildcats’ 10 returning letter-winners in 2023. It is the third time Carter has appeared on the preseason all-conference team, while it is Bolding’s first.

