In this file photo, Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter rises for a kill during a match against Creighton in March. Carter was named as a unanimous first team All-Big 12 selection for the second-straight year on Tuesday.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter on Tuesday became the first player in Kansas State volleyball history to earn unanimous first team All-Big 12 honors in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Carter led the Wildcats with 422 kills and 4.06 kills per set during the regular season.
She ranks second in the Big 12, and 39th nationally, in kills per set.
The Iowa native set single-season career highs in digs (261), aces (17) and blocks (48). She logged a team-leading 13 double-doubles this season, and had a career-high 20 digs versus Fresno State in a match in September.
Carter is just the second player in program history to collect back-to-back unanimous first team All-Big 12 honors; Kaitlynn Pelger accomplished the feat in 2012 and 2013. Carter also is the first to earn All-Big 12 first-team honors of any kind in consecutive seasons since Katie Brand in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Carter ranks first in program history in kills per set with 4.08 since the start of the rally-scoring era in 2001, and ranks second all-time behind Liz Wegner’s 4.48 kills per set from 1998 to 2001.
She is the first Wildcat since 2001 to exceed 4.00 kills per set in multiple seasons.
She has 11 career 20-kill performances, which is tied for second-most in program history in the rally-scoring era.
Carter is the 56th All-Big 12 selection under head coach Suzie Fritz, and the 24th first-team honoree.
Carter and K-State will play against Florida State in a first round NCAA tournament match at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Neb.
The contest will air on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Radio coverage of the match also will be available on KMAN Radio, with audio streaming online at K-StateSports.com/watch.