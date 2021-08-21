Kansas State volleyball defeats UMKC three sets to one in Exhibition.
Kansas State had a slow start in the first set. Other than tying the score a few times, Kansas City held the lead for the set and won the set 25-19.
The Wildcats had a strong response and won the next three sets to win its exhibition match three sets to one, 19-25, 25-13, 25-23, 30-28.
Head coach Suzie Fritz said it was the type of exhibition match she was expecting to have with the type of team she has.
“That was the test we were hoping it would be from an exhibition perspective,” Fritz said. “To be able to play under the lights and kind of work at a little bit of first match jitters where it actually counts is good. UMKC is a good veteran team. They are incredibly well coached. They run some things that are a little different than what we do. We had to adapt a little bit.”
It was not the start K-State wanted to begin the match as they lost the first set.
“I think the reason we lost the first set is because we played poorly,” Fritz said. “We were not very good there at the beginning. We were really uncharactistically high error in nearly every phase. I think sometimes if you are wrapped up, and you are trying to go too fast, it kind of changes the rhythm of things. You got to be able to slow things down a little bit.”
K-State had a great response in set two, with a strong start that led to an 8-1 lead and then a 25-13 set in.
“I liked the recovery,” Fritz said. “Anytime you do not get what you want in the first (set), and you come back with a strong show of a higher level of execution. I think a big difference from a technical perspective was we upgraded pretty significantly serving as the match went on. I think that was the big difference in game two.”
After winning set two by a wide margin, the Roos kept set three close and it took a big shot in the end to win the set for the Wildcats, which also helped keep the momentum strong to enter set four.
“I think it is always super motivational for someone to get a really good hit or block,” said senior Haley Warner. “It kind of carries over into the next set. It gets everyone hyped up. When everyone does their job, great things happen.”
Set four was highly competitive with back-to-back action in the end as the Roos repeatedly answered the Wildcats to tie the match after the set got to a 25-25 tie. As K-State eventually won the set, 30-28.
Redshirt junior Kayley Hollywood said that back-and-forth finish will be beneficial for this team heading into the season.
“I think (the back-and-forth finish) was really good practice for our future matches,” Hollywood said. “I think UMKC is a really good team – they are very scrappy. We are definitely going to see a lot of that in conference play. It is great to have experience playing (close) with other people.”
Fritz spoke highly on the value of having an exhibition match after not having an exhibition match last season due to the pandemic.
“The benefits are truly invaluable,” Fritz said. “You get to test some lineups. You get to try some different personnel. You get to kind of see where you are at in rotation. You get to start checking off some boxes in what you are going to go work on next. It is invaluable experience. The preseason matters in terms of trying to position yourself for the NCAA tournament.”