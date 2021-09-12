032021_mer_new_ksucreightonvball-12.jpg

In this file photo, Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter rises for a kill during a match against Creighton in March. Carter was named MVP of the K-State Invitational tournament that happen over the weekend.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State volleyball finished an undefeated weekend and walked away with its home invitational title Saturday afternoon after taking down Fresno State in five sets, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8.  

“What I love about these guys is when their backs are against the wall, they are at their best,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “It’s really a great quality. If we can just figure out how to do that a little bit sooner, I think they can be pretty special."

K-State (6-2) has won five straight matches dating since consecutive losses to ranked Nebraska and Pepperdine squads. 

Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter was named the tournament MVP after posting a double-double versus Fresno State, with a career-high 20 digs to go with 16 kills. 

Haley Warner led the Wildcats with 18 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Jayden Nembhard recorded a season-high 14 kills off the bench. 

Junior middle blocker Kadye Fernholz also was named to the all-tournament team after carding eight kills and four blocks with two aces. Overall, Fernholz hit .321 on the weekend with a team-high 15 blocks over the three-match tournament. 

On Friday, the Wildcats battled through another five set-match, beating Loyola-Chicago 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 8-15. 

Carter and junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi had double-doubles in the victory, while junior outside hitter Holly Bonde recorded a career-high 18 kills. 

"I like the way Bonde is playing — a lot," Fritz said. "I'm excited about her improvement and her maturity and her swing production. She's really doing a nice job with her swings and attacking with range. I'm just really excited about that for her."

The win snapped a five-match winning streak for the Ramblers, which included two straight-set sweeps in the Wildcat Invitational. 

The Wildcats head back on the road for their next match, as they travel to Columbia, Mo., at 4 p.m. Tuesday to take on former Big 12 rival Missouri.

