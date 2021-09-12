Kansas State volleyball finished an undefeated weekend and walked away with its home invitational title Saturday afternoon after taking down Fresno State in five sets, 23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8.
“What I love about these guys is when their backs are against the wall, they are at their best,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “It’s really a great quality. If we can just figure out how to do that a little bit sooner, I think they can be pretty special."
K-State (6-2) has won five straight matches dating since consecutive losses to ranked Nebraska and Pepperdine squads.
Sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter was named the tournament MVP after posting a double-double versus Fresno State, with a career-high 20 digs to go with 16 kills.
Haley Warner led the Wildcats with 18 kills, while sophomore outside hitter Jayden Nembhard recorded a season-high 14 kills off the bench.
Junior middle blocker Kadye Fernholz also was named to the all-tournament team after carding eight kills and four blocks with two aces. Overall, Fernholz hit .321 on the weekend with a team-high 15 blocks over the three-match tournament.
On Friday, the Wildcats battled through another five set-match, beating Loyola-Chicago 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 8-15.
Carter and junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi had double-doubles in the victory, while junior outside hitter Holly Bonde recorded a career-high 18 kills.
"I like the way Bonde is playing — a lot," Fritz said. "I'm excited about her improvement and her maturity and her swing production. She's really doing a nice job with her swings and attacking with range. I'm just really excited about that for her."
The win snapped a five-match winning streak for the Ramblers, which included two straight-set sweeps in the Wildcat Invitational.
The Wildcats head back on the road for their next match, as they travel to Columbia, Mo., at 4 p.m. Tuesday to take on former Big 12 rival Missouri.