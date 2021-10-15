Kansas State volleyball used a balanced effort to put away West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum on Thursday.
Teana Adams-Kaonohi and Aliyah Carter recorded double-double — part of four Wildcats with double-digit kill totals — as the hosts topped the Mountaineers 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.
It marked K-State’s (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) first match since Oct. 2.
That tidbit didn’t slip past head coach Suzie Fritz.
“That’s a big win for us,” Fritz said. “There are a lot of ways to use a bye week, but to be able to just kind of get a little bit of rest and recovery, give them a chance to kind of focus on school, and then come back and try to hit on a few things (is important).”
Carter led all players Thursday with 18 kills while also adding 16 digs for her ninth double-double of the season and fifth in her last seven matches. Adams-Kaonohi collected 46 assists and 10 digs.
Jayden Nembhard (14), Kadye Fernholz (11) and Holly Bonde (10) also had double-digit kill totals; Mackenzie Morris had 19 digs and Loren Hinkle finished with 14.
“We spent a lot of time over the last week or so just trying to tighten the bolts on our defensive system,” Fritz said. “I felt I was really, really pleased with holding a veteran West Virginia team to (.117). So it felt like the work that we invested in it, the time that we put into it paid off going into the next one and that’s always a good feeling.”
The Mountaineers (12-4, 2-3 Big 12) finished the match hitting just .117, and never broke the .200 barrier in any of the four sets.
K-State, on the other hand, hit .220 or better in the three sets it won, including a match-high .368 in the third.
“Our offense is best when we have a spread offense and when I distribute the ball evenly to players, it creates openings in the blocks and it just gives players more open opportunities,” Adams-Kaonohi said. “It’s really important to get my middles going early. Kadye is a great slide player, so we really use that to her best ability.”
The Wildcats fell behind 9-3 in the opening set before winning nine of the next 12 points to level the match. The set had eight ties, but K-State eventually won the set 25-22.
Adrian Ell led the Mountaineers with 13 kills, while Emmy Ogogor and Natali Petrova had 11 apiece finished with 11 kills. Lacey Zerwas posted a double-double for West Virginia, tallying 42 assists and 14 digs. Libero Alexa Hasting finished with a team-high 16 digs.
The Wildcats bettered the Mountaineers in total kills (55-50) and total blocks (13-7) on Thursday.