A new year of Kansas State volleyball is set to begin Friday evening.
The Wildcats will play host to Division II opponent Wayne State in an exhibition matchup. It will be their first opportunity to stress-test their 2022 roster, which is made up of seven returners and six new players.
“To put them out in the jerseys, under the lights, feel all the things that come with a live match — you can’t duplicate that in practice,” said 22nd-year head coach Suzie Fritz. “I think we’re ready to do that. We’re ready to get somebody else on the other side.”
K-State returns to the court after a campaign last season in which it went 15-13 overall and earned its first berth in the NCAA tournament since 2016.
Fritz said the Wildcats didn’t play as well as they could have in their straight-sets loss to Florida State in the first round, and that frustration propelled them into the offseason as a highly motivated group.
Bringing in such a large group of newcomers — including five freshmen and a transfer — could have been a difficult hurdle to overcome, but Fritz believes her squad has done so successfully.
“It’s a really good mix, in my mind, of veteran players and young, energetic personnel,” she said. “The culture feels really good right now, and they’re — surprisingly, for this early — playing really well together.”
At least one new player will get an early chance to play, as freshman setter Ava LeGrand will split time with senior Loren Hinkle, who moves over from libero. They will replace Teana Adams-Kaonohi, who left the team during the offseason ahead of her senior year.
LeGrand was a highly decorated setter during her high school career at Papillion-La Vista South in Nebraska, while Hinkle has made 42 starts and appeared in 77 matches at libero in her Wildcat career.
Fritz is cautiously optimistic about their ability to take on that role, but said she needs to see them in action against actual opponents.
“Our confidence in them is really high, but I don’t want to sell something that I don’t know enough about,” she said. “I’m excited for them. I’m not nervous at all. I’m excited for them to get out and gain the kind of experience that I think they’re going to need to really be elite. And I think they can be elite.”
K-State and Wayne State — both nicknamed the Wildcats — have played once before, with K-State picking up a 3-0 win on March 28, 2021. Wayne State went 22-8 last season and made it to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament.
First serve Friday is set for 6 p.m.
“We’ve probably had about seven practices, and in my mind, they’re ahead of schedule,” Fritz said. “We’re not everything we need to be, but we don’t need to be for right now. We need to be good enough to go into the preseason and compete in that season. Right now, that's the only thing that we’re really thinking about. But I think they’re ahead of schedule in terms of the connectedness and the way they’re playing together. They’re pretty fierce and competitive.”