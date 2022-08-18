Suzie Fritz, head coach, redirects players between rounds. K-State Volleyball faced Iowa State on Saturday night beating out Iowa 3-1 sets at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz directs her team during a match against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum in 2019. 

 Staff photo by Abigail Compton

A new year of Kansas State volleyball is set to begin Friday evening.

The Wildcats will play host to Division II opponent Wayne State in an exhibition matchup. It will be their first opportunity to stress-test their 2022 roster, which is made up of seven returners and six new players.

