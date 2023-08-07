The 2023 Kansas State volleyball season is set to begin this month with first-year head coach Jason Mansfield leading the charge inside Morgan Family Arena, the Wildcats’ brand-new, volleyball-specific home.

K-State’s campaign will officially open on Aug. 25 at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown against tournament host Portland State. The first-ever contest at Morgan Family Arena will follow on Sept. 1 against Omaha.

