Kansas State head volleyball coach Jason Mansfield fields questions from reporters Friday during media day at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 25 at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Ore.
Kansas State head volleyball coach Jason Mansfield fields questions from reporters Friday during media day at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats open the season Aug. 25 at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Ore.
The 2023 Kansas State volleyball season is set to begin this month with first-year head coach Jason Mansfield leading the charge inside Morgan Family Arena, the Wildcats’ brand-new, volleyball-specific home.
K-State’s campaign will officially open on Aug. 25 at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown against tournament host Portland State. The first-ever contest at Morgan Family Arena will follow on Sept. 1 against Omaha.
Mansfield said the anticipation for this season has resulted in season ticket sales doubling from last year. The Wildcats return 11 players from last season while bringing in two transfers and three freshmen.
“Really blessed to have the 11 players back,” Mansfield said. “Once we started working together, I was even more excited about how talented they were and the possibilities that we have.”
One of the key returners for K-State is outside hitter Shaylee Myers. A member of the All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season, Myers is excited about the team’s depth this fall.
“We have great back-row players and great front-row players along with great setters,” Myers said. “I don’t think there’s one thing that stands out as weak. …We’re just really well-rounded.”
As far as the new additions go, K-State brought in senior outside hitter Liz Gregorski from Wisconsin, and junior setter Izzi Szulczewski from Oregon State.
Gregorski saw limited action at Wisconsin, appearing in 33 matches and logging 11 aces and 15 digs. Szulczewski spent three seasons with the Beavers, playing in more than 260 sets and making 71 starts. She averaged 6.01 assists and 2.73 digs per set.
“I’m excited that we only added two,” Mansfield said. “We love the two that we added, but we didn’t have to have such a big turnover because we had people stay, and I think it’s a great blend.”
The freshmen rounding out the roster are defensive specialist/libero Symone Sims, middle hitter Makinsey Jones and defensive specialist Lauren Schneider.
“I think all five (new) players are going to add a lot from day one,” Mansfield said. “They’re all very skilled, great athletes. Just excited about all five of them adding a lot to our program.”
The Wildcats will also return two members of the All-Big 12 Preseason Team in Sydney Bolding and Aliyah Carter. The duo made K-State one of five Big 12 schools with multiple players to receive the honor.
Bolding, a fifth-year middle blocker, finished second in the league with a team-leading 141 blocks last season. Her focus in 2023 will not only be on improving her own game, but on being the best teammate she can be.
“This is my last and final year,” Bolding said. “I’m really excited to be a leader for the younger girls and help them on their journey because I’m towards the end of mine.”
Carter, a former Big 12 Freshman of the Year, feels the same responsibility now that she’s an upperclassman.
“I’m just trying to support my teammates,” Carter said. “If that’s me not playing and being on the bench, helping them any way I can. … It’s just about winning. If we can win that’d be great.”
The Wildcats believe having their new arena will facilitate the success they expect from themselves.
“I’m excited to get started and for people to come in and see how packed we can get this arena,” Carter said. “We need to see this place packed and have people in it to really experience the full power of this facility.”
Despite the excitement around the program, fellow conference members don’t anticipate much from the Wildcats this season. K-State was selected eighth out of 14 teams in the conference preseason poll.
Mansfield didn’t lose any sleep over it, though.
“Love it,” he said. “I think it’s great. It’s so hard to know, with all the transfers and new teams coming in, who is going to be where. I don’t pay a lot of attention to those, but I think it’s good motivation that they think that we’re going to be eighth. I think we’ll hopefully prove them wrong and be higher than that.”