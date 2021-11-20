K-State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz claps

Kansas State volleyball ended its two-match road stint in Austin with another three-set loss to No. 2 Texas, falling 25-19, 25-16 and 25-13 Friday. The Wildcats were also swept by the Longhorns Thursday evening. 

The loss is 37th-straight for the Wildcats versus the Longhorns. 

Sophomore Aliyah Carter had 12 kills to lead all players in the match. 

"It's a tough task in a tough environment, but I thought we were better today (than yesterday)," said head coach Suzie Fritz. "We made some nice adjustments, and I thought Aliyah's swing management and her decision making were really good in that one."

The Wildcats (15-10, 6-8) led 15-13 in the first set, hitting .429 before Texas went on a 12-4 run to close out the match. K-State had four service errors while the Longhorns recorded five aces. 

In Set 2, K-State got within a point at 9-8 before Texas scored seven straight to widen the gap to 16-8. 

The Wildcats hit 11 kills and 11 errors in the match for a .000 hitting clip as Texas easily closed out the set with a nine-point win. 

In Set 3, K-State once again led early at 6-5 before Texas scored 12 of the next 16 points. Texas closed things out on a 7-1 run. 

Texas (22-1, 13-1) has a 57 match home win-streak that stretches back to 2014 and has not dropped a set this season while at home during Big 12 play. 

The Wildcat will welcome Kansas (13-11, 5-8) for a home two-match Sunflower Showdown series on Friday and Saturday. Both matches will be played at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum. 

