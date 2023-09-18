20230901_ksu_volleyball_0192.jpg
Kansas State senior libero Mackenzie Morris digs the ball in a match versus Omaha on Sept. 1 at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats were swept by Rice in the last match of the K-State Invitational on Saturday.

Kansas State volleyball’s perfect record in its home invitational was broken Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats suffered a sweep at home versus Rice (25-15, 25-23, 25-21).

K-State was 13-0 in the K-State Invitational since 2017, but lost this year’s tournament title to the Owls.

