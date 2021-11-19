Kansas State volleyball could not handle the firepower of No. 2 Texas Thursday night in the opening match of the series in Austin.
The Longhorns swept the Wildcats (25-16, 25-16, 25-15) on the back of a .398 hitting percentage and a stellar defense.
K-State's Holly Bonde and Aliyah Carter each put up 10 kills each but in the end, it wasn't nearly enough as Texas held them to a .099 clip on the night.
Bonde finished the night with a team-leading .241 attacking efficiency. Thursday was the 10th time this season that the junior has recorded double-digit kills in a match. She had 205 kills this season which is a career-high.
“I thought Holly Bonde had good night and I was excited to see her perform well,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “She continues to be creative with her swings and find ways to create offense. Her kill production was really good tonight.”
With the win, Texas extended its home winning streak against Big 12 opponents to 56, a streak that goes back to 2014. UT has not lost a set at home versus a conference opponent this season.
K-State has not won at Texas since 2001.
The Wildcats and the Longhorns will square off one more time Friday at 7 p.m. before returning home next week for the Sunflower Showdown versus Kansas to close out the regular season on Friday and Saturday.