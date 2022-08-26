Kansas State volleyball opened the regular season Friday afternoon with a straight sets victory over Sam Houston State.
Aliyah Carter led the Wildcats with 12 kills and Elena Baka had 10 as they took the match 25-14, 25-22, 25-14. Carter hit .313 and Baka hit .333, while K-State hit .357 as a team with 43 kills and eight attacking errors.
The Wildcats (1-0) eased past the Bearkats in the first set, but fell behind 6-1 early in the second before ultimately prevailing in a back-and-forth affair. K-State pulled ahead 7-0 to start the third set en route to the match victory.
Loren Hinkle logged 31 assists in her first career start at setter and played all three sets. Freshman Ava LeGrand, who will split time at setter with Hinkle, had five kills in one set of action.
Baka and Sydney Bolding each had two aces, and Hinkle had one. Kadye Fernholz had three blocks, while Carter, Bolding and Haley Warner had two apiece. Libero Mackenzie Morris had 14 digs.
Sam Houston State (0-1) hit just .108 for the match, committing 19 attacking errors compared to 29 kills. Catherine Krieger led the Bearkats with 11 kills.
The Wildcats took on North Carolina State Friday evening in their second match of the K-State Invitational, but the results of that match were not available as of press time.
K-State will wrap up the tournament Saturday against Florida A&M. First serve is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.