On Wednesday, K-State defeated Texas Tech, 3-2. The Wildcats had a strong start, winning the first two sets, 25-23, 25-20. But Texas Tech did not back down as it surged to tie the match by winning the next two sets, 26-24, 25-18. The Wildcats finished strong in the match to avoid a disappointing loss as they won Set 5, 15-12.
It was a different story Thursday: After losing the first set, Kansas State came back and won the next three sets to defeat Texas Tech to complete a two-match series sweep at Bramlage Coliseum.
After dropping the first set, 25-21, the Wildcats captured the next three, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.
Blistering offense from Texas Tech (a .453 hitting percentage) helped the visitors take an early 1-0 lead after the first set.
“(Texas Tech) was smoking in Game 1,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said. “Our sense is that would be very difficult to maintain ... firing on all cylinders. They were terrific.”
Things changed in the next three sets. Texas Tech couldn’t maintain its high hitting percentage and K-State got into a groove.
“I think mostly what changed is we settled in,” Fritz said. “We hit .290 in Game 1 and lost, (and) that just tells you how good they were in that first (set). I don’t know if there was a big difference. I think (Texas Tech) cooled down a little bit”
K-State (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) had balanced production offensively. Four players finished with double-figure tallies in kills: Aliyah Carter led with 13, Holly Blonde had 12, Sydney Bolding had 11 kills and Haley Warner picked up 10. Kadye Fernholz was next with eight kills.
“When everybody is going after it and is really aggressive, it just put a lot of pressure on the other team,” Bolding said. “I think that definitely gets us wins.”
Bolding said it is difficult to compete against an opponent that hits as efficiently as Texas Tech did in the first set. But she said it showed the Wildcats’ resiliency to bounce back in the next three sets.
“It is difficult to keep your momentum and energy,” Bolding said.
“It affects you mainly mentally as a team. It can be really hard to come back from that, (so) I am really impressed and proud of how we did that today.”
Bolding said a series sweep over Texas Tech (13-10, 3-7) puts the Wildcats in a good spot heading into an open date in their schedule.
“It gives us a whole lot of confidence going into our next game after our bye week next week,” Bolding said. “I am super proud of everybody. We are really starting to play together like never before. We are starting to get more like a, ‘We will win this game’ (attitude instead of), ‘We want to win this game.’ It is really cool to watch.”