Kansas State head coach Jason Mansfield talks to his team in the huddle during a timeout in the Wildcats’ 3-0 sweep at the hands of No. 4 Nebraska, Sunday, at Morgan Family Arena. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State volleyball fell in the second match of its home-opening weekend after a sweep (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) by fourth-ranked Nebraska.

“I'm proud of how the girls battled,” first-year head coach Jason Mansfield said after the game. “We have high expectations, so (we’re) disappointed…but you want to play the best teams to figure out where you're at.”

