Kansas State volleyball fell in the second match of its home-opening weekend after a sweep (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) by fourth-ranked Nebraska.
“I'm proud of how the girls battled,” first-year head coach Jason Mansfield said after the game. “We have high expectations, so (we’re) disappointed…but you want to play the best teams to figure out where you're at.”
The Wildcats (4-1) battled through all three sets, but the Cornhuskers were able to back up their ranking by finishing strong in each set.
“I thought we made a lot of really good plays that I haven't seen us make in matches,” Mansfield said. “(Nebraska) brought that out of us, which is cool.”
Senior outside hitter Aliyah Carter led the Wildcats in the defeat, collecting nine kills and six digs. Carter was joined defensively by senior libero Mackenzie Morris who had 12 digs.
“The goal is to keep the ball off the ground…you'll see Mackenzie do crazy stuff to keep the ball off the ground,” Carter said. “They had some really hard hitters, but just getting under the ball and getting it up really helped us.”
Junior Oregon State transfer setter Izzi Szulczewski collected 23 of the Wildcats’ 30 total assists. However, K-State only managed a .056 hit percentage, compared to .277 for Nebraska.
In the first set, K-State had its best offensive performance, recording a clip of .220. The set included five lead changes and sat even at 17-17 until Nebraska pulled ahead late.
The Huskers dominated the second set from start to finish, opening 5-0 and ending on an 8-1 run.
K-State saw its best opportunity to take a set mid-way through the third as it led 12-7.
“I thought it was awesome to see that fight in us, they knew that we could play better and they did,” Mansfield said. “...I felt that in the middle of that third…I'm proud that we're not just hoping things are gonna happen. We're making them happen.”
Nebraska, as it had done all match, went on a run to stop any momentum the Wildcats had. The Huskers finished the set on an 18-7 run to secure the victory.
“Teams like Nebraska aren't gonna let you climb back,” Morris said. “We need to be like disciplined and stay good over time, I feel like that's the most important thing we learned from these games.”
Morgan Family Arena saw a capacity crowd of over 3,000 fans in both matches from its inaugural weekend, including a sell-out against Nebraska.
“It is a big deal for us as a program having an opportunity to play these matches and have fans come and see the arena for the first time,” Mansfield said. “Then it's about us playing great volleyball and being a team that people want to see because we have passion, we have effort, and we play together.”
K-State will hit the road to Nashville, Tenn. for two tournament matches starting on Friday against UT Martin at 6 p.m. followed by Lipscomb on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats will return home for the K-State Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 14.
“I hope they come back because I think we're gonna be a lot of fun to watch the whole season,” Mansfield said.