Kansas State opened spring play with a five-set loss to Texas State on Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats (10-7) never trailed while claiming the opening sets 25-19 and 25-15, but Texas State’s defense changed the match from there. The Bobcats (27-3) recorded eight blocks and 56 digs while holding K-State to a .112 hitting efficiency during the final three sets.
K-State squandered a 2-0 lead for the first time since Oct. 16, 2019 at Oklahoma
“At this point, this is a really frustrating loss for us,” Kansas State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “… I thought early in the match, we were doing a tremendous job of controlling the net and doing a nice job with transition, that touch-to-transition kind of sequence, and productive touches. It’s just really disappointing to be up two (sets) and not get better in Games 3, 4 and 5. I feel like that is a missed opportunity for us.”
K-State’s disappointing finish soured freshman Aliyah Carter’s highlight performance.
Carter recorded a career-high 27 kills to go with five digs, three blocks and a season-high four service points while playing six rotations for the first time in her career.
“Well, I think the thing I’m probably the proudest of is the non-attacking skills,” Fritz said. “She played good defense; she was a primary passer for us; she held up for us in serve-receive. … I thought she did a really nice job at the net blocking as well.”
Carter’s classmate, Kadye Fernholz, also set a career high with 13 kills to go with four blocks. Teana Adams-Kaonohi earned her third career double-double, topping career-best totals in assists (59) and digs (17).
Freshman Libero Mackenzie Morris added a match-high 24 digs.
She led the Wildcats in that category for the 17th straight match.
K-State will host St. Louis at 2 p.m. March 14.