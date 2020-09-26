Suzie Fritz was optimistic about her team, which has a young and inexperienced roster. Her belief showed Saturday night, as the Wildcats bounced back from a loss Friday night and defeated the Iowa State Cyclones two sets to one Saturday evening in Bramlage Coliseum for their first win of the season.
For the Wildcats, redshirt freshman Aliyah Carter along with redshirt junior Brynn Carlson led the way with 15 kills.
“Last night, I was a little bit nervous,” Carter said. “But tonight, I knew what to do. I just needed to play my game and everything would be fine. I just play. I just want to be the best that I can be and I feel like I show that every single time I play.”
The Wildcats began by cruising to a first set victory, 25-16.
K-State then won the second set, but it was a little bit more challenging as the Cyclones hung right with the Wildcats until K-State was able to pull away for a 25-23 set victory.
The third set was when the Cyclones changed the game up for a set. They came out strong to a 9-4 lead. The Wildcats came back in the set to make it 14-13, but then fell apart and the Cylcones took off to win the set, 25-14.
“We broke down the last half of that third set pretty badly,” Fritz said. “Offensive rhythm really got disrupted. We could not get ourselves sighted out. We didn’t hold together.”
The Wildcats fixed their breakdown problems and got themselves back to the way they were playing in the first two sets and were able to close out the victory, 25-23.
It was competitive in the fourth set. Iowa State got a 23-22 lead late in the set. But K-State dug down deep and was able to finish the match off in the set.
After a disappointing loss in five sets on Friday, Fritz was very happy that her team was able secure the win.
“I want my team to play well and win,” Fritz said. “We want to keep the expectations high as best as we can with all the challenges being presented to us. It feels good (to win). From a confidence perspective, being able to get a win at home, being able to beat a good and veteran team in Iowa State, and to feel like things are starting to come together, it feels good for all of us.”
It was great for the Wildcats to have a freshman, Carter, step up and be a big impact in the game. The Wildcats hope that can continue this season.
“The whole challenger for a young player is consistency,” Fritz said. “Not just what they can do one night, but what they can do every day. For any of our young players that is going to be the challenge. Knowing exactly what we can count on them for. The more people we can have playing well at the same time the better our chances.”
The Wildcats (1-1) travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, for a two-game series with the Mountaineers Thursday and Friday.