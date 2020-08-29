The schedule for Kansas State volleyball will look quite different than it has in previous years.
The Big 12 unveiled a 16-match conference-only schedule for all member teams Friday. The Wildcats will start their season at home Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 against Iowa State.
Along with limiting teams playing only league matches, the Big 12 also is altering the way teams face each other. Instead of a typical home-and-home series over the course of the season, teams now will face each other in one location for a two-match weekend series in consecutive days.
The move was made to help teams minimize travel, which reduces expenses and potential exposure to the coronavirus. The team with the highest winning percentage at the end of the season will be crowned the Big 12 champion.
"I think, right now, we are just excited about the opportunity to play," K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a statement. "The Big 12 and our administration, in particular, has done an amazing job of thinking about the health and safety of the student-athletes first. We have excellent protocols in place, both from an institutional and a Big 12 perspective, to make sure that we are going into events as protected and as safe as we possibly can be. As a program, we are optimistic about being able to play and being able to get through a season."
Game tickets will be sold on a match-by-match basis and will be made available for purchase the day before the start of each weekend series.
Following its series against Iowa State, K-State will travel to West Virginia Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 before returning for a two weekend home stand against Texas (Oct. 16/17 at 6:30 p.m.) and Oklahoma (Oct. 22/23 at 6:30 p.m.)
The Wildcats then will travel consecutive weekends to play Kansas (Oct.29/30 at 6:30 p.m.) and Texas Tech (Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.).
Kansas State will play its final home games against TCU (Nov.13/14 at 6:30 p.m.) before concluding its season against Baylor (Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.).
Kansas State returns nine letter winners from their 2019 campaign, including kills and points leader Brynn Carlson, Loren Hinkle, Dru Kuck, Jacque Smith and Megan Vernon.
KANSAS STATE VOLLEYBALL 2020 SCHEDULE
- Sept. 25/26: vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 1/2: at West Virginia, Time TBD; Morgantown, W. Va.
- Oct. 16/17: vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 22/23: vs. Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29/30: at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence, Kan.
- Nov. 6: at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas
- Nov. 7: at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.; Lubbock, Texas
- Nov. 13/14: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m.
- Nov. 20: at Baylor, 5 p.m.; Waco, Texas
- Nov. 21: at Baylor, 2 p.m.; Waco, Texas
- (Home games in bold)