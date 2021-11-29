For the first time in five years, the Kansas State volleyball team will play in the postseason.
The Wildcats received an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday, marking their 18th selection all time.
K-State now will travel to Lincoln, Neb., to face Florida State at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.
“It feels good. This one feels about as good as any,” said K-State head coach Suzie Fritz, who will make the 13th NCAA tournament appearance of her career. “It’s been a very difficult six-game stretch for us. We didn’t feel like we were playing poorly. We were playing really capable opponents, and we didn’t finish the conference season like we wanted to finish the conference season. So we were nervous about it.”
K-State nearly ended its NCAA drought earlier this year. During the 2020-21 season — it spanned over the fall and spring semesters because of the coronavirus pandemic — the Wildcats were among the last schools left out of the 48-team bracket. With the tournament back to its traditional 64-team field, K-State is back in the postseason, too.
“You don’t want your name to pop up there as the first team out, and three of the last five years, we’ve been so close,” Fritz said. “One match — one game even — has been the difference between us being out. So it feels pretty good.”
K-State earned the bid this year despite ending the regular season on a four-match losing streak, and dropping five of its final six outings overall.
But Fritz said she always felt her team’s overall resume would win out.
“We had a strong RPI all year, we’re playing in the No. 1 RPI conference in the country, we had a top-30 strength of schedule,” she said, “and so I think the combination of those factors gave us a great opportunity. We feel blessed to be able to keep going.”
Fritz has led the Wildcats to the NCAA tournament 13 times in her 21-year tenure, owning a 10-12 postseason record.
K-State is 15-17 all-time in the tournament, reaching the Sweet 16 on three occasions.
Friday’s matchup will come against an unfamiliar foe; K-State and Florida State have matched up just three times, with the last meeting in 2010. The teams never have played each other in the postseason.
The other two teams in the regional include the host, No. 10 national seed Nebraska, along with Campbell. Those two schools square off after the Wildcats/Seminoles match wraps up. The two winners will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
K-State and former Big 12 rival Nebraska have met twice in the NCAA tournament, with the last meeting coming in 2011, when the Wildcats upset the No. 2 Cornhuskers to advance to the Sweet. When the two squads played earlier this year, then-No. 5 Nebraska won at home in four sets.
The 16 teams that remain after this weekend move on to the regional semifinals, which begin Dec. 9. The Final Four and national championship contests will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from Dec. 16 to 18.