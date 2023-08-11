08072023-mer-spt-kstatevb-4
Kansas State senior outside hitter Aliyah Carter speaks with reporters Aug. 4 during media day at Morgan Family Arena.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

It only took one practice with new Kansas State volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield for senior outside hitter Aliyah Carter to buy in.

The 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and preseason all-conference pick this year could have looked for opportunities elsewhere after K-State parted ways with longtime head coach Suzie Fritz last November, but Carter said her love for the Wildcats’ program would have made that an arduous decision.

