It only took one practice with new Kansas State volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield for senior outside hitter Aliyah Carter to buy in.
The 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and preseason all-conference pick this year could have looked for opportunities elsewhere after K-State parted ways with longtime head coach Suzie Fritz last November, but Carter said her love for the Wildcats’ program would have made that an arduous decision.
And then she met Mansfield.
“When he first got hired, he made it a point to either FaceTime or Zoom us,” Carter said. “I thought that was amazing, because it wasn’t just, ‘OK, get on the court, let’s see how you can play volleyball.’ It was him wanting to get to know me. And so, after the first practice, after he pulled the whiteboard out, after we got through the first hitting lines, I knew he was going to be a great coach.”
K-State announced Mansfield’s hiring Dec. 27 and formally introduced him Jan. 4. Since then, he has been hard at work establishing himself at the helm of a program that hasn’t had new leadership since 2001.
When a new coach takes over, it’s common to see an efflux of players transferring out. Just look at the Wildcats men’s basketball team, which saw all but two scholarship players depart after the hiring of Jerome Tang in March 2022.
But Mansfield said he considers himself fortunate that Carter wasn’t the only veteran to stick around. In fact, he has 11 returners from last year’s squad, including several key starters. Furthermore, he added two transfers from other Power 5 schools and three freshmen to his roster.
When you hear his players talk about him, there’s no question why so many wanted to stay in — and come to — Manhattan.
“He’s very caring,” said fifth-year middle blocker Sydney Bolding, who received preseason All-Big 12 honors last month. “He truly cares about us as a team and us as individuals so much. He’s somebody who you can truly trust, so I do. I do trust him a lot, and I appreciate him and who he’s brought on. Our assistant coaches are the exact same way.”
“He’s really respectful about how he is with us,” Carter added. “I think he’s a great person, just being able to see his family and see how he goes about with his kids. It’s just really nice to have someone like that coaching us.”
Mansfield said he prioritizes building character and connecting on and off the court with his players.
That’s not to say that’s the only thing he cares about. Rather, that’s a launchpad for equipping his squad to play elite volleyball.
“When people watch us play, I want them to see really, really high-level skill,” he said. “I want them to see great communication and great effort. I want them to see us compete against every team that we play. … I want us to go into every match thinking that we have a chance to win.
“And then, how are we going to do that? We’re going to do that by competing every single point and giving great effort. And hopefully, you see a lot of passion.”
Sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Myers — who was a member of the Big 12’s All-Rookie team last year — said Mansfield runs a hard, well-balanced practice. However, everyone on the squad is invested in Mansfield’s goals, and therefore, she has high hopes for this season.
“We just want to be the best that we can be at all times, and I think we’re really good at that,” she said. “None of us are taking days off. We’re all going as hard as we can 100% of the time, and I think that’s one of the ways that we’re going to get to be so good.”
Despite Myers’ confidence, Mansfield said “it’s important that we manage expectations and we work hard every day.”
And as if it were a tool intended specifically to manage said expectations, the Big 12’s coaches predicted the Wildcats will finish eighth out of 14 teams in the conference.
Mansfield isn’t complaining about that. After all, it’s just preseason prognostication based on so many unknowns. If anything, he said he hopes it inspires his team to “prove them wrong.”
Bolding said she “wasn’t surprised” her team was picked eighth in the conference.
“I think that there’s honestly no ceiling to what we can do this season,” she said. “I think that people will be very surprised compared to the last few seasons. I think that we can be great. I have very high expectations for myself and the rest of my team and my coaches and everyone.”