The Big 12’s volleyball coaches picked Kansas State to finish eighth in the league in Jason Mansfield’s first season at the helm, the conference announced Monday.
The Wildcats received a total of 63 points in the preseason poll, placing them well behind seventh-place Iowa State’s 81.
The 2022 national champion, Texas, topped the preseason poll for the 13th consecutive year, receiving 144 points and 12 of the 13 first-place votes. As coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams, the Longhorns are effectively a unanimous selections for the third straight season.
Second-place pick BYU received the other first-place vote.
K-State finished sixth in the conference a year ago, with a 6-10 record in league play and a 15-14 mark overall mark. The school announced it had hired Mansfield as the ninth head coach in program history Dec. 27 after firing 22-year veteran Suzie Fritz a month prior.
Mansfield will enter his inaugural season with 10 returning letter-winners from the 2022 Wildcats squad, including last year’s All-Big 12 honorees middle blocker Sydney Bolding and outside hitter Shaylee Myers as well as 2020 Big 12 Freshman of the Year outside hitter Aliyah Carter.
K-State will open Morgan Family Arena — its brand-new, $24 million volleyball-specific arena — this season, starting Sept. 1 when it hosts Omaha.
Mansfield’s first campaign with the Wildcats also coincides with the first year of the new-look Big 12 Conference, which expanded from nine teams to 13 teams July 1 with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida. Oklahoma State is the only league member school without a volleyball team.
Baylor was picked to finish third in the conference, followed by TCU, Kansas and Houston. Behind K-State in ninth place is UCF, with Texas Tech, Cincinnati and West Virginia rounding out the rest of the league’s preseason poll.
The Wildcats will begin the 2023 season Aug. 25 against Portland State as part of a three-day tournament in Portland, Oregon.
Their conference slate will consist of 18 matches in 10 weeks, with six two-match series and six single matches. They will open league play with a home two-match series against TCU Sept. 21-22.