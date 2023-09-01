Kansas State volleyball opened their brand new arena, Morgan Family Arena, Friday evening with a sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-23) of Omaha.
The match was tight, but K-State (4-0) found a way to pull away from the Mavericks (0-4) late in each set.
Kansas State volleyball opened their brand new arena, Morgan Family Arena, Friday evening with a sweep (25-21, 25-23, 25-23) of Omaha.
The match was tight, but K-State (4-0) found a way to pull away from the Mavericks (0-4) late in each set.
The Wildcats were led by senior outside hitter Aliyah Carter who put up a double-double, recording 14 kills on a .265 clip with 10 digs.
Following Carter was sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Myers who had seven kills and four blocks, senior Kadye Fernholz who had five kills and four blocks and senior Wisconsin transfer outside hitter Liz Gregorski had four.
The Wildcats were led defensively by senior libero Mackenzie Morris who had 20 digs. Junior Oregon State transfer setter Izzi Szulczewski had a team-high 24 assists.
As a team, the Wildcats hit with a .182 percentage, opposed to .045 for Omaha.
In the first set, the Wildcats led for the entirety, pushing their advantage to as much as six before ending things on a kill from Gregorski.
The Wildcats outhit the Mavericks .222 to .032.
In the second set, the Wildcats found themselves down by as much as seven, 16-9, before the fighting their way to tie it up at 18.
K-State outscored Omaha 6-2 down the stretch to push their lead to 24-20 and shook off a quick 3-0 jolt by the Mavericks to secure the set on a kill from Carter.
The Wildcats struggled offensively, putting up a match-high seven errors in the set for a .100 hitting percentage, but dominated defensively, especially late, holding Omaha to a match low .024 hitting with one solo block and eight assisted blocks.
K-State had to crawl its way out of a hole again in the third set, falling behind by as much as six twice in the game before a 6-0 run highlighted by back-to-back kills from Carter put K-State in front, 19-18.
The teams went back and forth, but after Omaha took the lead at 23-22, the Wildcats closed out the set and the match with three straight points to secure the win.
Wildcats had their best offensive performance in Set 3, committing just three errors to 11 kills for a .234 hitting percentage.
Omaha, meanwhile, once again hit below .100, turning in a .079 hitting percentage after eight errors.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Sunday when they welcome former Big 12 foe and fourth-ranked powerhouse Nebraska. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.