Kansas State’s volleyball team walks off the court after a sweep of Omaha in their home opener at Morgan Family Arena on Sept. 1. The Wildcats swept Long Island on Thursday to open the K-State Invitational.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Kansas State volleyball had no trouble with Long Island Thursday afternoon, opening its home invitational with a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-11, 25-10).

The Wildcats (6-2) may not have been the most efficient offensively, ending the match with a hitting percentage of .253 with 37 kills and 15 errors, but K-State’s defense kept the Sharks (1-11) from establishing any rhythm, as they were held to -.047 hitting with 16 kills and 20 errors.

