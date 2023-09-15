Kansas State’s volleyball team walks off the court after a sweep of Omaha in their home opener at Morgan Family Arena on Sept. 1. The Wildcats swept Long Island on Thursday to open the K-State Invitational.
Kansas State volleyball had no trouble with Long Island Thursday afternoon, opening its home invitational with a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-11, 25-10).
The Wildcats (6-2) may not have been the most efficient offensively, ending the match with a hitting percentage of .253 with 37 kills and 15 errors, but K-State’s defense kept the Sharks (1-11) from establishing any rhythm, as they were held to -.047 hitting with 16 kills and 20 errors.
“Just like us, LIU is a program that is trying to build, and they have a lot of youth on their team,” head coach Jason Mansfield said in a written statement. “I think their coach is doing a good job of getting them to compete, they certainly did that in the first set. I was proud of the fact that we got a lot of people in, and multiple people stepped up. We’re still searching to be better in the first set, but I love how we performed midway through that first set and the rest of the match. It’s been our focus the last couple of matches, but we’re searching and we’re certainly capable of being better.”
Freshman Aniya Clinton led the way for K-State, registering 11 kills at a .304 clip. Senior Aliyah Carter had eight.
Junior setter Izzi Szulczewski was on-target from the serve line, ending the game with three of the team’s seven aces to go along with 20 assists, two blocks and five digs.
Sydney Bolding had six blocks, her sixth match of the season with six or more stuffs, and Kadye Fernholz had three blocks to go along with 12 digs for Mackenzie Morris.
The Sharks put up the biggest fight in the opening set after taking an early 8-3 lead. K-State reeled off a 4-0 run to get within a point before back-to-back kills from Carter tied things up at nine.
K-State widened the game to 19-13 and never looked back.
The competition lessened in the last two sets as the Wildcats opened Set 2 on a 10-2 run and Set 3 on an 8-1 run. K-State led by as much as 12 in the second set and had a match-high .419 hitting percentage in the third set.
K-State will wrap up the invitational at noon Saturday when they play Rice (4-4). The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.