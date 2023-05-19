The first-year schedule for new Kansas State volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield and the new-look Big 12 conference is set.
The Wildcats will play 13 matches inside the brand-new Morgan Family Arena, beginning Sept. 1 with their home opener against Omaha.
"We are really excited for the season and opening our new arena," Mansfield said in a written statement. "Our preseason will be tough, where we compete against a lot of teams that have a chance to do very well in their respected conferences."
K-State will play in a pair of road tournaments, first on Aug. 25-27 at Portland State and then on Sept. 8-9 at Lipscomb. The Wildcats will also host the K-State Invitational Sept. 14-16.
Their only other non-conference match will be a Sept. 3 home meeting with former Big 12 foe and perennial national power Nebraska.
K-State will open conference play with two matches against TCU Sept. 21-22 before traveling to play one at West Virginia Sept. 27. It will take on the first of four new Big 12 opponents Sept. 30 when it hosts Cincinnati.
The Wildcats will face Baylor on the road Oct. 5-6, return home to play Iowa State Oct. 11 and then travel to Orlando, Florida, to meet UCF for the first time as conference rivals.
They'll stay on the road and play Oklahoma Oct. 19-20, then host Big 12 newcomer BYU Oct. 26-27.
Next up, K-State will lock horns with Kansas in Lawrence in the Sunflower Showdown Nov. 3-4, followed by home matches against Texas Nov. 8 and Texas Tech Nov. 17-18.
The Wildcats will round out the regular season with a trip to Houston, the final new conference member.
"The Big 12 schedule will be challenging with so many good teams that made the tournament last year and the addition of four new programs to our conference," Mansfield said. "The six weekends of back-to-back matches versus the same team will also be tough, and how we manage those weekends will be key."
Mansfield adds assistant John Dunn
Mansfield announced Wednesday he had hired John Dunn as his third assistant coach in his first regime at K-State.
Dunn was a graduate assistant at Washington last season and had been promoted to assistant coach before Mansfield added him to his staff in Manhattan.
"We are so excited to welcome John to K-State," Mansfield said. "He is a very promising young coach who I got a chance to work with at Washington last season. John's passion for the game, attention to detail, and his willingness to learn and grow make him a perfect fit for what we're trying to build here at K-State."
Dunn completes Mansfield's staff after the prior additions of associate head coach Steve Astor, assistant coach Fiona Fonot and director of volleyball operations Quinn Roche.
"I want to thank Jason Mansfield for this amazing opportunity to join him as he starts this journey at K-State," Dunn said. "It's clear that he is building something special here in Manhattan and I wanted to be a part of it. At Washington, I saw firsthand what he is about and what he believes in, and I can't wait to get started.
"I cannot express how grateful I am to Keegan Cook and Leslie Gabriel for the opportunities they gave me at Washington. I'm forever grateful to them both for their friendship and mentorship. Lastly, I want to thank my longtime coach, mentor, and friend Heather Moore-Martin for introducing me to the sport of volleyball. I wouldn't be here today without her."
K-State signs 2 transfers
The Wildcats have added Wisconsin transfer Liz Gregorski and Oregon State transfer Izzi Szulczewski to their roster ahead of the 2023 season.
Gregorski is a 5-foot-11 middle blocker from Appleton, Wisconsin. She played four seasons with the Badgers, during which they won four Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2021.
"Liz is a special player with the skill set to play the whole game at a really high level," Mansfield said. "More importantly, Liz is an incredible person and will add so much to our program with her character, competitiveness, and leadership. Her experience at one of the best programs in the country allows her to understand the excellence in which we are trying to elevate this program to. I'm so excited for her journey to continue at K-State."
Gregorski saw limited action at Wisconsin, appearing in 33 matches and logging 11 aces and 15 digs.
Szulczewski is a 5-foot-7 setter who spent three seasons with the Beavers. She played in more than 260 sets and made 71 starts. She averaged 6.01 assists and 2.73 digs per set.
"I've been watching Izzi play since she was 15 years old and ever since the first time I saw her compete, I've wanted to coach her," Mansfield said. "Her passion, skill, athleticism, leadership, and experience will add so much value to our team. We are so excited to get her to K-State and help her grow as a player and as a person."