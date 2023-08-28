The Jason Mansfield era of Kansas State volleyball got off to a roaring start over the weekend as the Wildcats went undefeated at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Oregon, to claim the tournament title.
K-State (3-0) dropped just one set — its first of the season — during its three matches, taking down Portland State 3-1 on Friday before sweeping San Diego State on Saturday and Cal State-Fullerton on Sunday.
Mansfield became the second head coach in school history to start his tenure 3-0.
“I mean, winning’s fun, right?” said Mansfield in a written statement. “So I’ll take them anytime I can. But I think for me, we just wanted to come to this tournament and play well and play like we were capable of playing. So for me, that is the best thing that happened. We know how good we can be and if we happen to win three matches great.”
Outside hitter Aliyah Carter, middle blocker Sydney Bolding and setter Izzi Sculczewski — playing her first matches in a Wildcats uniform after transferring from Oregon State — earned all-tournament honors for their performances.
“Aliyah just really was special Saturday and really kind of showed what she can do,” Mansfield said. “She’s really been working hard on trying to be consistent, and so I thought she showed a lot of good consistency this weekend. Fun for Izzi to come home, and for her to be in this program and play well. She adds so much value to our team.
“And then Sydney was just dominant. She was dominant in every match, and I believe she is one of the best middles in the country, and she played like it in those three matches. Proud of those three girls and obviously there’s a lot of other players that played well for us to help us win, but they were exceptional.”
With the opening weekend complete, K-State will return home Friday to host Omaha in the inaugural match at the brand-new Morgan Family Arena, the Wildcats’ $24 million volleyball-specific arena.
Cal State-Fullerton
Newcomer Liz Gregorski tallied a career-high 12 kills as the Wildcats dominated Cal State-Fullerton in straight sets Sunday, winning 25-7, 25-21, 25-13.
The seven points given up in the opening set were one away from the program record for the fewest points allowed in the rally-scoring era.
As a team, K-State hit .400 throughout the match, with Shaylee Myers and Bolding each contributing eight kills and hitting above .660. Bolding had eight blocks as the team put up 12 ½ as a whole.
Gregorski — a transfer from Wisconsin ahead of this season — added two service aces to match Brenna Schmidt for the Wildcats’ team high in the match.
Szulczewski dished out 24 assists to go along with three kills.
K-State held Cal State-Fullerton (0-3) to a paltry .011 hitting percentage for the match.
The Wildcats raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first set before easing to a victory. However, they fell behind 12-7 in Set 2 but used a 10-4 run to seize a 17-16 advantage, which they did not relinquish. They held the Titans to a -.034 hitting percentage in the final set to claim the win.
“I think three matches in three days is really hard,” Mansfield said. “To have less than 24 hours (between) the second and third match, I think I was worried that it was going to take its toll on us, but I’m proud that it didn’t, and people were ready to go. I thought we did a good job in the first set of really playing clean volleyball.
“And then just really happy that we got people in. The depth on this team, I think, is a strength and we’re going to need people throughout the season. So I’m happy that people got in. They did a good job.”
San Diego State
K-State attacked at a .532 clip in a 25-14, 25-13, 27-25 victory over San Diego State on Saturday.
The Wildcats’ hitting percentage was the second-best in school history for a three-set match during the rally-scoring era and the fourth-best all-time. It was the first time they’ve hit above .500 since 2013.
“I think anytime we hit over .400-.500, we’re going to have a good chance to win,” Mansfield said. “It’s obviously not going to happen all that often, but I think it speaks to the fact we don’t necessarily have one great hitter. We want to have five great hitters. I think that we were closer to that in this match, and I think if we do that and we control the ball well, I think that we’re going to be a tough offense to stop.”
Carter led the way with 14 kills, while Clinton had 10 and Myers had nine. Kadye Fernholz hit .875 and had seven kills. Szulczewski delivered 38 assists.
Portland State
K-State recovered from a one-set deficit Friday to start its 50th season and Mansfield’s first with a 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 win over tournament host Portland State.
Carter and Gregorski each put up 10 kills to pace the Wildcats offensively, and with those numbers, Carter became the 19th player in school history to record more than 1,000 kills in her career.
K-State trailed most of the way during the opening two sets, losing the first before tying the second at 22-22 apiece. There were four lead changes from there, and the Wildcats evened the match at a set apiece with an extra-points win.
In Set 3, K-State broke a 12-12 tie with a 4-0 run to take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Wildcats jumped on top 7-1 in the fourth set to cruise to the victory.
“I think first matches are always scary, right?” Mansfield said. “I mean, everybody thinks they’re great, and everybody has hope when they’re 0-0. So I’m not surprised that the home team played great in the first two sets. I think the best thing we did was just try to find a way to win the second set and grinded it out and got ourselves into a place where we had to make plays late and we did. So I was really proud of the team for that, and then we just kind of settled down and played better and better in the third and fourth set.”