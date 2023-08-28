08142023-mer-spt-kstatevb-5
Kansas State junior Izzi Szulczewski, a transfer from Oregon State, sets the ball during a scrimmage Aug. 12 at Morgan Family Arena.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Jason Mansfield era of Kansas State volleyball got off to a roaring start over the weekend as the Wildcats went undefeated at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Oregon, to claim the tournament title.

K-State (3-0) dropped just one set — its first of the season — during its three matches, taking down Portland State 3-1 on Friday before sweeping San Diego State on Saturday and Cal State-Fullerton on Sunday.

