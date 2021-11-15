In this file photo, Kansas State sophomore Aliyah Carter sets up a ball during the team’s match against Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum in Sept. of 2020. The Wildcats beat Iowa State in Ames for the first time since 2007 led by 15 kills from Carter.
For the first time since 2007, Kansas State volleyball won a match versus Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
On Saturday, the Wildcats bounced back from their four-set loss in the opening match of the series on Thursday, sweeping the Cyclones (25-23, 25-13, 25-23) on the back of a stellar defensive performance, holding Iowa State to a .133 team hitting percentage in the match.
“I thought we were wonderfully consistent,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “We had two objectives going into it after they hit .350 in reception and out-killed us by 16 on Thursday. So the objectives going into it were to get more defensive pressure on their first-swing offense, and then to generate more kill production on offense. I felt like we were really good in those two areas.
“To be able to make those types of adjustments in a short amount of time, I thought they were on task, and they worked really hard and played together. It was a nice balance of energy and execution, which we were looking for.”
The Wildcats (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) had a dozen blocks as a team, led by Sydney Bolding who put up a career-high eight.
Sophomore outside hitter and Iowa native Aliyah Carter hit .300 on the day, with a team-high 15 kills. Holly Bonde had 10, all of which came in the second and third sets.
In the opening set, the Wildcats trailed 5-0, but thanks in part to seven team blocks, K-State dug its way out of the hole to take a 14-13 lead.
The teams were tied at 21 before the Wildcats finished the set by winning six of the final eight points.
In the second set, K-State jumped out to a 15-8 lead on five unanswered points. The Wildcats kept that seven points of distance down the stretch until they rattled off six consecutive point to take the set.
The third set was a tight affair, with 13 ties, including one at 23-all. A kill from Kadye Fernholz and an ace from Molly Ramsey edged K-State ahead at the very end.
K-State out-killed Iowa State 33-to-20. Cyclone Elanor Holthaus was the lone Cyclone (16-9, 8-6) to reach double-digit kills with 11. ISU setter Jaden Newsome had a double-double with 24 assists and 11 digs.
The Wildcats will wrap up their four-match road trip with matches at No. 2 Texas (20-1, 11-1) on Thursday and Friday.