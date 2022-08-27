08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-11
Kansas State celebrates a point during their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State beat NC State  3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18) Friday evening. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After letting the first set slip out of its hands, Kansas State volleyball responded and won the next three, defeating North Carolina State 3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18) Friday in the second game of the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats swept the opening game 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) versus Sam Houston State. 

