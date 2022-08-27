After letting the first set slip out of its hands, Kansas State volleyball responded and won the next three, defeating North Carolina State 3-1 (25-27, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18) Friday in the second game of the K-State Invitational at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats swept the opening game 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-14) versus Sam Houston State.
K-State had a 20-15 lead in the first set, but NC State came back and won the set. Other than a tie at one point during set three and four, K-State was able to maintain the lead through the remaining three sets.
“We did not feel like we were playing poorly in the first (set), we just did not finish it,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “I think we felt pretty good going into the second (set), that if we were able to just sustain some level of consistency, we were going to be just fine.”
K-State had three players — Sydney Bolding, Elena Baka and Aliyah Carter — with double digit kills. Bolding led the way with 13, Baka followed with 12 and Carter had 11.
Haley Warner recorded six kills and Kayde Fernholz recorded five kills as the Wildcats attacked the Wolfpack with a balanced offensive attack with five players recording kills.
“You can only get offensive balance if you can ball handle well enough to distribute the ball,” Fritz said. “I like our passing right now. I thought it was really good. Really consistent. I thought Loren Hinkle did a really nice job. The effectiveness with which she is running our offense.”
Hinkle had 37 assists in the match.
A big difference in the match was K-State forced NC State to a .058 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, K-State had a .234 hitting percentage.
Another big factor in the defensive dominance: the Wildcats recorded 31 blocks.
“31 blocks is a lot of blocks,” Fritz said. “I don’t know if you can replicate that. Usually, you feel pretty good if with three blocks a game. That is a pretty good blocking (match). We are on task. I think our players our now mature enough. This is their second year together, and I think they are just a little more mature in the way they can take in information.”
K-State try to get a clean sweep in its home invitational on Saturday at 12:30 when they play Florida A&M.