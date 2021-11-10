After getting swept in its conference-opening two-match series against No. 10 Baylor, Kansas State split its next three. In the Wildcats’ latest, they swept Texas Tech at home.
The Wildcats are 14-7 in matches overall and 5-5 in the Big 12. K-State is fifth in the league standings.
Coming off a bye week after the sweep of Texas Tech, K-State is confident as it heads into a road series against Iowa State.
“(Texas Tech) was a big win for us in terms of our standings, RPI (and) confidence moving forward,” junior Holly Bonde said. “They are a really good team.”
Baylor was a tough opponent K-State to open conference play against, but Bonde said it served the team well.
“I think Baylor opened our eyes to a lot of areas of the game that we need to improve in if we want to be a big contender in the Big 12,” Blonde said. “Baylor is tough. They are really good. We had to just take what we learned and move on.”
Junior Lorin Hinkle said she believes the Wildcats finally are finding consistency.
“(It’s nice) to finally see all the parts working together, because we had been working really hard individually to see it all work together, “she said. “I think was really rewarding for everybody.”
As the Wildcats seek to finish near the top of the Big 12 and fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament, a tough task lies ahead with Iowa State. The Cyclones are third in the Big 12, boasting a 7-5 record.
“Iowa State at Iowa State is always a difficult match,” head coach Suzie Fritz said. “They play really well at home. They are a really capable team after scouting them all week. They will be at full strength, (and) at home they are always good. I think it will be a really difficult matchup for us.”
For the Wildcats, the high-level performances against Texas Tech are something they want to keep displaying.
“Ultimately, the goal is to try to have everybody contributing in different ways and trying to find kill production at every position,” Fritz said. “The more balance you have in your offense, the more predictable you can be (and) the more difficult you are to defend if they don’t necessarily know where it is going all the time.
“I love the consistency we are getting from Holly (Bonde). She is doing a really good job of mixing up her shots and her decision making is as good as it has ever been. Sydney (Bolding), with every match, just keeps getting better.”
After being left out of the NCAA tournament last season, the Wildcats don’t want that to happen again. A series split or win at Iowa State certainly would boost their case as they try to earn a tournament bid.
“We were pretty angry about (being left out) when the announcements came out of who was in the tournament,” Hinkle said. “Since then, we have been mentioning it here and there in practices — especially last week and this week, (like), ‘Hey, we remember what happened last year in the spring with the tournament, and we don’t want that to happen again. So let’s go get these wins (for) a spot in the tournament.’”