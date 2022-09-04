08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-14
Buy Now

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz reacts during an exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball’s season-opening win streak ended at five Saturday with a 3-2 loss to UCF on the final day of the UCF Challenge in Orlando.

The Wildcats (5-1) dropped the match 20-25, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21, 15-11 after taking a 2-1 advantage.

Recommended for you