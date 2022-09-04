Kansas State volleyball’s season-opening win streak ended at five Saturday with a 3-2 loss to UCF on the final day of the UCF Challenge in Orlando.
The Wildcats (5-1) dropped the match 20-25, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21, 15-11 after taking a 2-1 advantage.
"I loved our effort,” said K-State head coach Suzie Fritz in a written statement. “If it only came down to just effort, I think we'd be feeling pretty good. I thought that was, at times, the best volleyball that we've played thus far – which was required against the best team we've played thus far.”
The Wildcats’ power duo of outside hitters Elena Baka and Aliyah Carter turned in 19 and 18 kills apiece. Middle blocker Kadye Fernholz added 11.
K-State hit .222 for the game behind 66 kills and 29 attacking errors. The Knights (2-0) hit .268 with 72 kills and 28 errors.
Wildcats setter Loren Hinkle went all the way in the match and eclipsed 50 assists for the first time with 53.
Libero Mackenzie Morris had a career-high 25 digs. It was the 13th time in her time at K-State that she’d had at least 20 digs, and the first time this season.
"Talk about a special player, Mack Morris is special,” Fritz said. “What she can do defensively and the shots that she's taking are amazing. She keeps us in it and frustrates attackers. I'm not even sure Mack Morris knows how special she is, but she is an elite defender."
Fritz diagnosed the problem for the Wildcats: “I felt like we had some passing breakdowns, we gave up a few too many point-scoring runs and got stuck in a couple of rotations. Against a really good team, that's going to be the difference. I think (UCF outside hitter) McKenna Melville is a very, very special volleyball player. We knew that going into it, but I thought we had a good plan and thought we battled like crazy. It'll make us a lot better."
K-State will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Missouri at Bramlage Coliseum.
