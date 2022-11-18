11182022-mer-spt-kstatevb-3
Kansas State outside hitter Aliyah Carter attacks during a Big 12 Conference game against Oklahoma on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. Carter led with 18 kills, but the Sooners beat the Wildcats in four sets.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Late-set points proved hard to come by for Kansas State volleyball Wednesday night in a 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 home loss to Oklahoma.

The Wildcats (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) had late leads in three of the match’s four sets, including a 23-21 advantage in the second and a 20-19 edge in the fourth. Both sets were also tied at 23-23 before the Sooners (15-11, 5-9 Big 12) stole the final two points.

