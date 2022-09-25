“Frustration.”
That’s what Kansas State volleyball coach Suzie Fritz felt after her team’s five-set home loss to Kansas in its Big 12 opener Saturday evening.
The Jayhawks (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) outlasted the Wildcats 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-7, their third straight win in the Sunflower Showdown.
K-State (9-5, 0-1 Big 12) battled back after dropping the first two sets, but came out flat in the fifth. Despite the resolve the Wildcats showed to win the third and fourth sets, the fifth set left a bad taste in Fritz’s mouth.
“I felt a pretty significant letdown in terms of focus, aggressiveness,” she said. “I think there’s a mentality that comes with winning in the fifth, and I think we lacked it, because I felt like we had the momentum going into it and missed a tremendous opportunity.”
Kansas leaped out to an 8-2 lead in the fifth set, and the Wildcats were never able to get any closer than six points. They hit just .059 in the final frame.
K-State put four hitters into double figures for the match. Aliyah Carter led the Wildcats with 20 kills, two blocks and an ace. Shaylee Myers had 13 kills and two blocks. Kadye Fernholz registered 10 kills and four blocks. Sydney Bolding tallied 10 kills and seven blocks.
Myers and Bolding both hit above .400.
“We’ve got a really good corps of left-side attackers, and we’ve been using them all,” Fritz said. “Shay Myers has been terrific in matches. Of course, Carter does what Carter does.”
Elena Baka, K-State’s leader in total kills this season, had three kills and a hitting percentage of -.133. She added 13 digs and two service aces.
Fritz said the Jayhawks drew up schemes to trap outside hitters, and that Baka struggled with those.
“It made sense to make a change today, but I don’t know if it’ll make sense to make a change in the future,” Fritz said. “I think it was the right thing to do. I felt like Shay came in and upgraded us there. But Baka held it down from a passing perspective, which is what we needed her to do.”
Loren Hinkle delivered 57 assists, six blocks and an ace for the Wildcats. Mackenzie Morris had 20 digs and three assists.
K-State had an 11-10 lead in the first before Kansas used a 14-6 run to flip the set in its favor. The Wildcats then led Set 2 by as much as 14-8 and as late as 21-20 before the Jayhawks snatched it away.
But rather than fold in the third, K-State opened a 19-15 lead and appeared to be cruising toward the win. However, Kansas tied the set at 20-20, Fritz called timeout and then her team won the next five points to take the set.
The Wildcats hit .343 in the fourth set and never trailed in it as they forced a decisive fifth.
“We all knew what we wanted to do coming into this match, and we saw ourselves not playing to our potential in those first two (sets),” Morris said. “We really honed in and I felt like we got in a groove, which really helped us. We were the aggressors in the third and the fourth set. But we failed to bring that in the fifth.”
K-State finished with a team hitting percentage of .183 while Kansas hit .278.
London Davis led the Jayhawks with 22 kills and no attacking errors, which gave her a hitting percentage of .647.
The match was a back-and-forth affair throughout, featuring 21 ties and nine lead changes, most of which came in the first two sets.
Fritz said she knows her team can “play with just about everybody,” but that it needs to focus on playing as well as it can through the entirety of a match.
“Volleyball is very naturally a game of ebbs and flows; it is the nature of volleyball,” she said. ”The more you can minimize them, the better chance you’re going to have to be able to win over time. That’s where we’re at. We’re attacking consistency right now.”
The Wildcats will return to the court Wednesday when they travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) knocked off West Virginia 3-2 on Saturday.
“I’m sure tomorrow I will feel progress or some growth in some areas,” Fritz said. “But right now, I want to be frustrated. I want us to be frustrated. I want us to attack the win when it’s there. Right now, we’re going to attack practice and try to figure out a way to play more consistently, so that when that opportunity comes again — and it will — in the conference, we are more prepared.”
Morris makes history
With her 20 digs against Kansas, Morris became the fastest player in Kansas State history to register 1,000 career digs.
The junior libero from Dallas hit that mark in her 63rd match as a Wildcat, and she did it with her parents in attendance.
However, her response to the accomplishment was muted a bit by the match result.
“Honestly, the ideal night would have been to just win, to just finish out the win and five and do what we needed to do,” she said. “...I’m super pumped that I hit 1,000, bu there’s also that part of it.”
But Fritz had no problem offering high praise for Morris after the loss.
“She’s special,” Fritz said. “I’ve been telling anybody that’ll listen: she’s special. Doesn’t say much, but what you see in a match is what you see every day. And that’s pretty unusual, to be honest. There’s not that many players that you know exactly what you’re going to get every single day.
“The effort, the focus, the incredibly high achieving may be default, but what you see in the plays that she makes in a match are the plays that she makes every day. She rehearses her greatness, and I think that is what makes her really special. She really does. She attacks greatness and settles for nothing less than, and says very little about it.”