In this file photo, Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz claps after her team scores a point against Iowa State during a match on Nov. 9, 2019. K-State fell in four sets at Iowa State on Thursday.
Kansas State volleyball fell in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 17-25) at Iowa State on Thursday in Ames, Iowa. The Wildcats have lost 13 straight road matches against the Cyclones stretching back to 2007.
The Wildcats (14-8, 5-6 Big 12) were limited to 44 kills and .139 hitting percentage in the setback.
“Credit to Iowa State, they made things extremely difficult for us tonight,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a release. “They defended long, dug it like crazy and made us work for every point. It was difficult to really create any momentum offensively. We got things going a bit near the end of Game 2 and into Game 3, but (Iowa State) made some nice adjustments. They’re near the top of the Big 12 for a reason.”
Aliyah Carter was the only Wildcat player to reach double-digit kills, with 11, followed by Haley Warner who had nine. Kadye Fernholz had seven kills while Sydney Bolding had six.
Eleanor Holthaus’ 17 kills led Iowa State (16-8, 8-5). Avery Rhodes finished with 12 kills and Annie Hatch had 11.
In K-State’s lone set win, it trailed Iowa State 15-12 in kills, but withstood 14 tie scores and eight lead changes before three straight points late in the set gave the visitors a 21-20 edge.
The Wildcats closed the set by scoring three of the last four points for a 25-23 victory.
K-State hit above .200 in just one set, the third, where it hit .235.
The Wildcats tied things up at one set apiece heading into Set 3, where they took a 9-3 lead. But Iowa State fired off an 8-2 run to even the score at 11.
Iowa State led by as many as five down the stretch, as it ran away with the 25-20 win.
The Wildcats and Cyclones will complete their two-match series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.