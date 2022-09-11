08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-1

Kansas State’s Kadye Fernholz attacks at the net during an exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats wrapped up a 2-1 performance at the Rambler Challenge in Chicago over the weekend. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball wrapped up a 2-1 stand at the Rambler Challenge in Chicago on Saturday with a sweep (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) of St. Thomas (2-7). 

Wildcats Sydney Bolding, a senior blocker, and Mackenzie Morris, a junior libero, each earned all-tournament team honors, their second of the season so far. 

