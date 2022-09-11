Kansas State’s Kadye Fernholz attacks at the net during an exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats wrapped up a 2-1 performance at the Rambler Challenge in Chicago over the weekend.
Kansas State volleyball wrapped up a 2-1 stand at the Rambler Challenge in Chicago on Saturday with a sweep (25-12, 25-15, 25-16) of St. Thomas (2-7).
Wildcats Sydney Bolding, a senior blocker, and Mackenzie Morris, a junior libero, each earned all-tournament team honors, their second of the season so far.
Freshman outside hitter Shaylee Myers and senior outside hitter Elena Baka each had 11 kills each in the win, while Myers led the team with a blazing .474 hitting percentage to go with seven digs and three blocks.
Baka had three aces and eight digs.
Also having a incredibly efficient day offensively was junior middle blocker Kadye Fernholz, recording six kills on 10 kills for a clip of .400.
Freshman Ava LeGrand led the team with 31 assists to go with six digs and two blocks.
"I'm excited," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "At one point in time, I looked out on the floor and we had four freshmen on the floor and thought they were playing exceptionally well. I am excited about their development and improvement and excited about their future.
"The only way they can get better is to get them out there and give them some experience. We finished a stretch where we just played four matches in four days, so we are experiencing some pretty significant physical, mental and travel fatigue right now. We thought getting in some fresh bodies could rejuvenate us. The thing I was the proudest of was that we sustained a really high and consistent level of play. We stayed really focused and engaged in the match, from start to finish."
K-State (8-2) will travel to play Kansas City (3-6) on Wednesday before traveling to Houston for the Adidas Invitational II this weekend which will be their final action before Big 12 play begins.