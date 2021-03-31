Kansas State volleyball had no answers for Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday.
The No. 9 Bears won in straight sets (26-24, 25-14, 25-23) in the Wildcats’ regular-season finale.
“At times, I thought we looked really good and did a lot of positive things,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said. “But also at times, we looked like freshmen and out of sorts a little bit. In Sets 1 and 3, a couple points fall our way and the match completely changes. In the second set, we didn’t do a good enough job adjusting to what Baylor was throwing at us defensively. That’s a tremendous team on the other side, and they’re top 10 in the country for a reason.”
Despite the two teams both residing in the Big 12, Wednesday was a non-conference affair.
But the result was the same as their two conference matches last fall: a Baylor win.
Three players finished with nine kills for the Wildcats (13-8): Aliyah Carter, Kadye Fernholz and Jayden Nembhard. Fernholz finished with team-high .421 efficiency, while Carter matched her career high with 10 digs.
Baylor (19-5) owned a 45-34 edge in total kills and hit .270 to K-State’s .124 mark.
The Bears ended with 10 blocks as they wrapped up a 3-0 season versus the Wildcats.
Freshman libero Mackenzie Morris logged a team-best 12 digs for K-State; she led the Wildcats in digs in all 21 matches this season.
Lauren Harrison, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, had 13 kills for Baylor. Teammate Yossiana Pressley matched Harrison with 13 kills of her own.
Baylor libero Shanel Bramschreiber posted a match-high 15 digs.
K-State, who finished third in the Big 12 standings last fall with a 10-6 record, now awaits its postseason fate.
The 48-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced Sunday. The tournament will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., from April 13 to 24.