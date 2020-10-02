The Kansas State volleyball team needed a comeback to pick up its second win of the season Thursday, defeating West Virginia 3-2 in Morgantown, W.V.
After winning the first set 25-21, the Wildcats stumbled, losing 25-17, 27-25, respectively, in the second and third sets.
But Wildcat freshman Jayden Nembhard saved the team, notching 13 kills without an error on 26 attacks over the final two sets.
“I think the biggest bright spot coming out of tonight was definitely Nembhard and being able to put two freshman on the left side,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said in a statement. “There’s just nothing that can prepare a young player for competition except for competition. I thought she, in her first match, really stepped up for us.”
Nembhard also tallied five block assists and four digs.
K-State’s defense was strong throughout the match, as the Wildcats combined for 15 total blocks and limited West Virginia to a .215 team hitting percentage. Redshirt sophomore Abigail Archibong led the way with a career-high 10 total blocks.
She is the first KSU player since Macy Flowers in 2018 to record double-figure blocks in a game.
K-State had four players reach double-digit digs, with freshman libero Mackenzie Morris leading the team with 18.
“I thought our liberos did a tremendous job of keeping us in plays,” Fritz said in the statement. “Our first-swing offense was actually pretty good, but when the transition rallies got a little longer, we didn’t hold up. (West Virginia) did a really nice job. Their transition game was significantly better than ours.”
With the win, Kansas State now is 2-1 on the season.
The Wildcats wrap up their series at West Virginia at 5 p.m. Friday before returning home Oct. 16 to face Texas for a two-match tilt.