After a tough two-match series at No. 2 Texas, Kansas State volleyball (15-10, 6-8) will end the regular season at home, renewing their in-state rivalry Kansas on Friday and Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
According to head coach Suzie Fritz, the top-notch serving power of Texas was something her team did not have much of an answer for as Texas recorded nine serving aces in both matches.
“We found Texas’ serving to be (difficult),” Fritz said. “They are leading the country in serving aces. That can really put a lot of pressure on you from the service line. That was one of our primary concerns going into (the series), and it continued to be a concern as it was happening. I felt like it was really difficult for us to get into a consistent offensive rhythm. When we were in system, we were pretty effective, but we spent too much time out of system. (Texas) can do a lot with their serving and their blocking right now. They are pretty legit. I can confidently say a national championship contender.”
Fritz said despite the mismatch and struggles, the team still benefitted from the series.
“I think the positive thing is to play a team of that caliber late in the season is only going to help us going forward in terms of going into this last series against Kansas and then into the NCAA tournament,” Fritz said. “More than anything, it is a great opportunity for preparation going forward.”
The K-State players had the week off from classes for Thanksgiving and Fritz said the players were given a few off days to rest and get in touch with their family before preparation for Kansas began on Tuesday and she has been pleased with how the team has responded after the Texas sweep.
“The energy was good with fresh legs” she said. “The attitude was good. I think the execution could be better and the next couple days we will get ready for Kansas.”
It was a difficult stretch for the Wildcats to be on the road for four straight matches for two weeks against two high-quality opponents. To be back at home and to have a series against a Kansas team that shares the same conference record gives the Wildcats a feeling of comfort.
“Any time we can have an opportunity to play at home – especially late in the year,” Fritz said. “That was really difficult two-week stretch for us. Four straight road matches is simply difficult. It feels pretty good to have an opportunity to end the season at home and to celebrate our seniors.”
With Kansas coming into Bramlage Coliseum this week from a statistically standpoint, despite K-State’s kill production and Kansas’ block numbers being a little higher, Fritz said it is a very comparable match from that perspective.
“(Kansas) is a very physical team,” she said. “I think defensively they can provide some challenges. Their blocking numbers are good. Serving numbers are pretty good. Statistically speaking, they are pretty comparable to some of the things we are doing.”
On top of the matchup statistics, as K-State has two players on its roster form the state of Kansas, some extra meaning might be added into the matchup as the intensity of playing the in-state rival adds a little more excitement.
“I don’t think there is any doubt for players that have grown up in Kansas and chose to come to Kansas State, I am sure there might be a little bit more excitement and enthusiasm for this (opponent),” Fritz said. “We have two players from the state of Kansas. I believe Kansas has an equal if not a few more, so from their perspective there is probably a little bit more (emotion) on (the series). Rivalry matches are fun no matter what. I don’t know as if we prepare for them any different, but for sure I think there is excitement going into this (series).”