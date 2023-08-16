With less than two weeks before its season-opener, Kansas State volleyball added another player to its roster.
First-year head coach Jason Mansfield announced Monday that Kansas City, Missouri, product Reagan Fox has joined the team. Fox, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, originally committed to Rutgers before deciding to stay closer to home.
“I chose K-State because it immediately felt like home from the interactions with the coaches, players and even the locals,” said Fox. “I am so excited to be a part of the Big 12 and help bring Kansas State to the top. I was raised a K-State fan, so I ultimately am proud to officially call myself a Wildcat.”
Fox is one of four incoming freshmen on the Wildcat squad along with Symone Sims, Lauren Schneider and Makinsey Jones.
In high school, she was a four-year letter-winner at St. Teresa’s Academy and was the school’s Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2022. That season, she led the team with 368 kills, four kills per set, 253 digs and 50 aces.
She received All-District honors twice, and tallied a career total of 833 kills, 718 assists, 79 aces, 586 digs and 74 blocks.
“We are so excited to welcome Reagan to K-State volleyball,” Mansfield said. “Reagan is a physical and skilled player that has really improved over her high school and club career. Her willingness to want to be coached and her competitiveness are exactly the type of players we want to recruit here at K-State.
“We look forward to helping her continue to grow as a player as well as a person and are excited about her future.”
K-State will open the 2023 campaign next Friday against Portland State at the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Oregon. The Wildcats will officially inaugurate Morgan Family Arena — their brand-new $24 million, volleyball-specific facility — when they host Omaha on Sept. 1.