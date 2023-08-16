Jason Mansfield
Kansas State head volleyball coach Jason Mansfield directs his team during a scrimmage Saturday at Morgan Family Arena.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

With less than two weeks before its season-opener, Kansas State volleyball added another player to its roster.

First-year head coach Jason Mansfield announced Monday that Kansas City, Missouri, product Reagan Fox has joined the team. Fox, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, originally committed to Rutgers before deciding to stay closer to home.

