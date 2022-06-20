Kansas State volleyball head coach Suzie Fritz announced Monday that Shaylee Martin had committed to join her squad ahead of the 2022 season.
Myers — a 6-foot outside hitter from Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska — comes to the Wildcats as part of their 2022 signing class after she originally committed to Fresno State.
“We are excited about what Shaylee can bring to our team,” Fritz said in a written release. “She is a versatile and powerful attacker with a well-rounded skill set. She has the experience and capacity to help the team in multiple ways. We believe she fits our team culture as a hard-working, high-character, academically driven young woman.
“She will join the team this summer and completes a recruiting class that shows a tremendous amount of promise for our future success.”
Myers was a four-year starter in high school, and is the school record holder with 1,636 kills and 161 services aces. She was sixth-best in the state as a senior with 489 total kills and a .372 hitting percentage, helping lead Lincoln Southwest to a 30-5 and a trip to the state quarterfinals that.
She earned first-team Super-State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star for her performance in 2021, as did incoming K-State setter Ava LeGrand, who is from Elmwood-Murdock High School in Eagle, Nebraska.
Myers also totaled 880 digs and 110 blocks in her high school career.
She is the fifth freshman signee in the class of 2022 along with LeGrand, outside hitter Aniya Clinton, middle blocker Brenna Schmidt and outside hitter/opposite hitter Dalia Wilson. Outside hitter Elena Baka will also join the roster after transferring from St. Marys.
LeGrand, Baka and Wilson have been with the Wildcats since the beginning of the spring semester. Clinton, Schmidt and Myers will arrive prior to the fall semester.