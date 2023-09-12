Sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Myers spikes a ball through defenders during K-State’s home opening win over Omaha on Sept. 1, at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats split at the Lippy Invitational in Nashville over the weekend.
Kansas State volleyball made a trip east last week to Nashville where they faced Tennessee-Martin and Lipscomb (Tennessee) in the Lippy Invitational.
The Wildcats (5-2) got a sweep (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) over UT Martin before dropping a five-set heartbreaker (17-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-17) versus the host Bison of Lipscomb.
In the opening matchup, K-State put on a defensive showcase, recording a season-best 14 blocks, forcing the Skyhawks in the -.031 hitting percentage.
Senior middle blocker Kadye Fernholz earned her 300th career block in the first set, while Sydney Bolding led the Wildcats overall with seven stuffs to go with five kills and an ace.
K-State’s offense shined as well, hitting on a .323 clip with 41 kills and nine errors. Aliyah Carter led the way with nine kills, followed by seven for Aniya Clinton and six for Shaylee Myers.
Junior setter Izzi Szulczewski had 24 assists and nine digs, and libero Mackenzie Morris had 18 digs.
“We wanted to come into this match aggressive, and we had a chance to be physical against this team,” K-State coach Jason Mansfield said in a written statement. “We knew they were going to be very scrappy on defense, and they were. I think we were tentative early and didn’t really attack the way we wanted to, but in the middle of the first set I thought we did a great job. Sydney and Mackenzie balanced us out defensively and allowed us to get on a roll offensively. I was really proud of us weathering the storm a little bit in the first set and being consistent for the rest of the match.”
In the second match, K-State fought its way from being down 0-2 and forced a fifth set. Despite taking an early five-point lead, Lipscomb tied things up at 13 and ended the match on back-to-back kills.
The Wildcats generated 57 kills with 15 errors for a .296 hitting percentage.
Carter had a match-high 17 kills to go along with 14 digs, giving the senior her 18th career double-double.
Clinton had 13 kills followed by Bolding who had 12 to go along with eight blocks. Morris had 20 digs and Izzi Szulczewski had 32 assists to go along with 14 digs for her second double-double of the season.
The match was the first five-set contest of the season.
“I want to start off by congratulating Lipscomb, they are a great program with a winning tradition who played extremely well tonight, especially the first two sets,” Mansfield said. “I’m proud of how the girls battled back and competed in the final three sets. We gave ourselves a chance to make an epic comeback being down 0-2, Lipscomb just made a couple more plays in the end. We’ll learn from this and get better from it.”
K-State returns home to face Long Island (1-9) and Rice (3-3) for the K-State Invitational that runs Thursday through Saturday at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats will play LIU Thursday at 4 p.m., and Rice Saturday at noon. Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.