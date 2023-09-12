20230901_ksu_volleyball_0283.jpg
Sophomore outside hitter Shaylee Myers spikes a ball through defenders during K-State’s home opening win over Omaha on Sept. 1, at Morgan Family Arena. The Wildcats split at the Lippy Invitational in Nashville over the weekend.

 Staff photo by David Mayes

Kansas State volleyball made a trip east last week to Nashville where they faced Tennessee-Martin and Lipscomb (Tennessee) in the Lippy Invitational.

The Wildcats (5-2) got a sweep (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) over UT Martin before dropping a five-set heartbreaker (17-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-17) versus the host Bison of Lipscomb.

