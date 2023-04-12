New Kansas State volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield is adding another member to his inaugural staff.
Mansfield announced the hiring of Quinn Roche as the Wildcat’s new director of volleyball operations on Wednesday.
Roche — who comes to K-State after serving as the volleyball operations graduate assistant as Washington alongside Mansfield, who was a five-year assistant with the Huskies — will be heavily involved in the program’s recruiting efforts as well as managing the team’s travel and summer camps.
“We are so excited to welcome Quinn Roche to the K-State Volleyball family,” Mansfield said in written statement. “Quinn comes to our program with great integrity, selflessness and a strong work ethic. She has had a wonderful opportunity to be mentored by some of the best director of operations in the country and we are all excited for her to help our program continue to grow in a positive direction.”
While at Washington, Roche helped coordinate travel and recruiting during her time with the Huskies.
“I’m very excited to be here and get started,” Roche said. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for K-State Athletics and can’t wait to get to know all the student-athletes. I was lucky enough to work with Coach Mansfield at (Washington) and am grateful to continue working with him. I’m also looking forward to working with Coach Astor, Coach Fonoti, and all the great support staff.”
Prior to her time at with the Huskie volleyball program, Roche spent two years as a marketing and fan outreach intern for Washington.
She is a native of Belchertown, Massachusetts and graduated from Washington in June of 2022. She is currently working toward her master’s degree in education.
Roche joins associate head coach Steve Astor and assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Fiona Fonoti on Mansfield’s staff.
