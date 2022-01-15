In need of a victory in the worst way, Kansas State made winning plays down the stretch to upend No. 19 Texas Tech at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.
The Wildcats held the Red Raiders without a field goal for nearly the final five minutes, taking a 62-51 win.
The victory snapped a four-game skid for K-State (9-7, 1-4 Big 12), with all four setbacks at the hands of conference foes.
In the early going, nearly everything went right for K-State.
Though the Red Raiders (13-4, scored the game's first point, the Wildcats took control from there. At the first media timeout, K-State led 9-3. At the next break, the Wildcats had extended their advantage by two, 11-3, with 11:54 to play.
But things began to unravel from there for K-State, as Texas Tech dominated the next six minutes, going on a 17-2 run. During that time, the Red Raiders turned their eight-point deficit into a seven-point (20-13) lead.
Up by eight, 28-20, with under two minutes remaining, it appeared the visitors were prepared to exert their will and push the lead into double digits. The Wildcats, however, closed the half on a 6-0 run, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Mike McGuirl and Ish Massoud, respectively.
After a back and forth, topsy turvy first half, K-State only trailed by two (28-26) at intermission.
Nijel Pack was K-State's leading scorer, finishing with 14 points. Mark Smith was next in line with 12 points. And in his return from a two-game, coronavirus-induced absence, Mike McGuirl had 10 points.
Bryson Williams poured in a game-high 20 points to pace the Red Raiders. He was the only Texas Tech player to post a double-digit point total.
K-State returns to action Tuesday, hitting the road to face Texas. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and air on the Longhorn Network.