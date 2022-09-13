Kansas State football will have a new look for Saturday's game versus Tulane.
The Wildcats unveiled a new white helmet featuring the a black and white version of the classic "Pennant Willie" logo on one side and big black numbers on the other side.
The game marks the first time the logo has been used on a uniform.
K-State teased the new uniform on social media in a video that captured the reaction of Wildcat players when head football equipment manager Al Cerbe showed them the new helmet for the first time.
"It's something that Al and I have been visiting about and some of it is supply and demand and shipping and receiving," Klieman said on Tuesday. "(But) everything seemed to go as planned for Al, and so this was the time to do it."
Then, K-State officially unveiled the look Tuesday afternoon in a video featuring defensive ends Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Nate Matlack.
"It was definitely really cool," senior wide receiver Kade Warner said. "And it's something that I think is very rare. What I've heard from all the players here is they don't do (alternate uniforms) very often. ... I'm really excited for how it's all gonna look when it's said and done on Saturday."
Warner said that he and the other captains got a sneak preview before they were shown off to the rest of the team.
It's the first alternate helmet since the 2019 season when K-State trotted out white helmets with the "Cats" script on them in games versus Baylor, West Virginia and Navy in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.
After years of no alternate uniforms under former head coach Bill Snyder, the Wildcats made their first wrinkle with an alternate decal and helmet in 2013 for the Iowa State game that included a purple digital camo Powercat and stripes on the helmet.
They used that alternate helmet versus Oklahoma State in 2016 and in 2017, they wore a white camo helmet with a purple Powercat and white stripes down the center.
"I know the guys are excited," senior quarterback Adrian Martinez said. "(They're) ready to go showcase it on Saturday."
