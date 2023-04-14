12192022-mer-spt-kstatewbb-10
Buy Now

Kansas State center Taylor Lauterbach boxes out for a rebound with Northern Colorado forward Avery Bang during the Wildcats’ 69-57 non-conference win against the Bears on Dec. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Former Kansas State women's basketball center Taylor Lauterbach has landed at Virginia.

Cavaliers head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced Thursday that the 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Appleton, Wisconsin, will join the team for the 2023-24 season.

Recommended for you