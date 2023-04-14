Former Kansas State women's basketball center Taylor Lauterbach has landed at Virginia.
Cavaliers head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced Thursday that the 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Appleton, Wisconsin, will join the team for the 2023-24 season.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Taylor into our family,” Agugua-Hamilton said in a written statement. “Taylor is a high-academic student-athlete committed to the grind on and off the court. She is a hard-working high-character kid who is tall, long and mobile. She can block and alter shots in the paint. She also has great hands and can catch and score, as well as shoot the 15-foot/3-point shot. Her potential is off the charts, I am excited that she has two years to develop under our tutelage. Her future is bright.”
"Time for a new journey and some old colors," Lauterbach wrote on Twitter Thursday, referring to the colors of Appleton West High School.
Lauterbach entered the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season, in which her playing time dropped to the lowest of her career. The tallest player in program history, Lauterbach played in 20 games, started five and averaged 7.2 minutes per game this year. She scored 1.5 points per game during her career — including 1.3 points per game this season — and grabbed 1.9 rebounds per game.
However, she struggled to find a role on the floor as the year progressed and post players like sophomore Heavenly Greer and freshman Eliza Maupin developed into more regular producers.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said Lauterbach's decision to depart from the depart was made mutually.
"Taylor wasn't getting the playing time she liked to have an opportunity for," he said.
He added that the return of 6-foot-6 All-America center Ayoka Lee was an additional factor in Lauterbach's transfer.
Lauterbach will graduate from K-State this spring with a B.A. in psychology.