Kansas State track and field took first place in 12 events at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational at Ahearn Fieldhouse over the weekend.
The Wildcats won six individual events on Friday and six on Saturday.
On the women’s side, junior Shalysa Wray led with two victories. She took first in the 200-meter dash at 23.99 and first in the 300-meter dash at 37.80. Senior O’Shalia Johnson was second in the 300-meter dash at 38.93 and freshman Twaneise Johnson was third at 40.59.
O’Shalia Johnson and Twaneise Johnson joined junior Urte Bacianskaite and freshman Delaney Wright on the 4x400-meter relay team that won with a time of 3:51.05.
Senior Vitoria Alves won the 60-meter hurdles at 8.50, while Bacianskaite was third at 9.11.
K-State won the top three positions in the women’s high jump, with junior Maddie Righter finishing first at 5 feet, 6 inches; freshman Lindsey DeWitt finishing second at 5 feet, 4 ¼ inches; and sophomore Madelyn McCabe finishing third at 5 feet, 4 ¼ inches.
Freshman Claire Bybee won the women’s pole vault at 12 feet, 9 ½ inches, while sophomore Reagan Hukill was the runner-up at 11 feet, 11 ¾ inches.
The Wildcats took first in the men’s 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:23.10. That team consisted of senior Jack Pakkebier, junior Tim Lambert, junior Nico Moulin and junior Gabriel Louw.
Lambert also won the 300-meter dash at 35.17, while Moulin was second at 35.81 and Pakkebier was third at 36.90.
Junior Hadley Splechter placed first in the 1,000 meters at 2:29.07 and sophomore Will Carroll was second at 2:36.38.
K-State swept the three jumping competitions held at the meet. Junior Devon Richardson won the high jump at 6 feet, 9 ½ inches; junior Jesse Pinkley topped the pole vault competition at 16 feet, 4 ¾ inches; and freshman Jhavor Bennet won the long jump at 21 feet, 4 ¾ inches.
Sophomore Darius O’Connell took first in the shot put at 50 feet, 6 ¾ inches.
The Wildcats will return to action Thursday at Texas Tech.
