Friday will mark a pair of firsts for Kansas State. One will be that it is hosting the Big 12 Outdoor Track Championships for the first time since 2012. (It also hosted in 2005.)
But perhaps most importantly, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic arrived on U.S. soil last year and disrupted nearly every aspect of daily life in one way or another, K-State will permit 100% capacity at a sporting event.
While those attending still are required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose, the meet will have an atmosphere unlike any seen in Manhattan since February 2020; the west stands will be open to the general public — tickets went on sale Monday — with the east stands reserved for student-athletes.
The Wildcats hope to excel in front of the home crowd at the R.V. Christian Track Complex during the three-day event, which begins Friday and concludes Sunday.
K-State boasts four athletes who rank No. 1 in the conference in their respective events: Tejaswin Shankar (men’s high jump), Logan Wolfley (men’s javelin), Lauren Taubert (women’s heptathlon) and Helene Ingvaldsen (women’s hammer throw). Taubert 5,841 points in the heptathlon is the fourth-best total nationally, while Shankar is No. 5 in the country in the high jump with a leap of 2.25m/7-04.50. Shankar also will compete in the men’s triple jump this weekend.
Shankar is the men’s team’s star, having won the outdoor high jump title at the NCAA championships in 2018. He’s also won three straight Big 12 indoor high jump titles. He’s also an All-American in the triple jump, for good measure.
The Wildcats will try to give head coach Cliff Rovelto yet another conference crown. Rovelto, in his 33rd season at the helm, has captured four Big 12 outdoor championships (2001, 2002, 2017 and 2018) during his distinguished tenure. (All four titles have come from the women’s team.)
Winning another — on the women’s or men’s side — won’t be easy.
K-State’s women’s team ranks No. 27 nationally, while the men check in at No. 41.
The Big 12 has 13 teams ranked among the top 40 in the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) poll.
On the women’s side, that includes No. 4 Texas, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 26 Oklahoma, No. 31 Baylor and No. 36 Kansas.
Texas also boasts the top-ranked men’s team among conference squads, entering this weekend No. 6 in the nation. Iowa State is right behind at No. 7, followed by Kansas (No. 15), Oklahoma (No. 19), Texas Tech (No. 22), TCU (No. 29) and Baylor (No. 37).
The schools arriving in Manhattan will bring some of the best track and field athletes in the country along with them.
Texas’ Tara Davi is No. 1 in the women’s long jump and No. 2 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Baylor’s K.C. Lightfoot is No. 2 in the men’s pole vault. Texas Tech’s Ruth Osoro ranks No. 1 in the women’s triple jump and No. 4 in the long jump.
In sum, 62 athletes and relay teams rank in the top 10 of their respective events heading into this weekend’s championship meet.
The action gets underway at 11 a.m. Friday, starting with the 100 meters in both the women’s and men’s decathlon.
The meet will conclude Sunday, with the trophy presentation for the men’s and women’s championship teams set for approximately 7 p.m.