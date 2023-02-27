Kansas State track competed at the Big 12 Indoor Championships over the weekend in Lubbock, Texas and came away with two eighth-place finishes.
The Wildcats walked away with 20 medalist but no individual event winners.
During the first day, K-State registered six top-5 finishes, led by sophomore Jasmine Greer who was a runner-up finisher in the women's weight throw.
Greer threw a personal best of 20.63 meters (67 feet, 8.25 inches) which topped her previous best of 19.59 meters (64 feet, 3.25 inches).
Following right behind her was junior Emma Robbins who finished third with a throw of 20.31 meters (66 feet, 7.75 inches) and sophomore Monica Hardy finished fourth with a throw of 19.88 meters (65 feet, 2.75 inches).
Utre Bacianskaite finished third in the women's pentathlon with 4,028 points, Shalom Olotu placed third in the women's long jump with a distance of 6.18 meters (20 feet, 3.5 inches) and Kade McCall finished fourth in the men's weight throw with a distance of 20.68 meters (67 feet, 10.25 inches).
On the second day, sophomore Emil Uhlin finished fourth in the men's heptathlon with 5,462 points.
Other top-five finishes included Devon Richardson, who was fifth in the men's high jump with a height of 2.15 meters (seven feet, .5 inches) and Stephen Kielhofner who finished fourth in the men's 3,000 meters with a time of 8:11.01.