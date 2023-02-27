image001 (1).jpg

Kansas State junior thrower Jasmine Greer stands on the medal podium after a second-place finish in the women's weight throw at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas over the weekend. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State track competed at the Big 12 Indoor Championships over the weekend in Lubbock, Texas and came away with two eighth-place finishes. 

The Wildcats walked away with 20 medalist but no individual event winners. 

Tags

Recommended for you