Kansas State track and field cleaned up at the Jim Click Shootout.
The Wildcats won 10 events at the meet, including a sweep in the triple jump.
K-State won nine events Saturday. In addition, 15 Wildcats and a relay team either advanced or joined the school’s top 10 in their respective event; 19 athletes posted personal bests.
Among those winning titles Saturday were senior Jah Strange (men's triple jump) and freshman Rhianna Phipps (women's triple jump), junior Vitoria Alves (women’s 100-meter hurdles), Chantoba Bright (women's long jump), senior Tejaswin Shankar (men’s high jump,) sophomore Hadley Splechter (men’s 3,000 steeplechase), senior Jullane Walker (men’s 100 meters) and the women’s 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relay teams.
The Wildcats also had a standout showing Friday, as senior Lauren Tauber captured the women's heptathlon title with a personal-best 5,831 points. The score ranks third nationally among college athletes. It's also the fifth-best mark in school history.
Bright, Wurrie Njadoe, Kimisha Chambers and Shalysa Wray lifted the 4x100-meter relay team to a first-place finish, clocking in at 45.20.
Phipps and Strange won their triple jump titles with top-10 all-time marks, as Phipps recorded a leap of 13.18m/43-3 and Strange a vault of 16.26m/53-4.25. Both marks are the seventh-best in men’s and women’s school history.
The Wildcats placed three of the top four in the men's high jump, led by Shankar's winning leap of 2.19m/7-2.25. He was joined by teammates Kyle Alcine (third; 2.04m/6-8.25) and Devon Richardson (fourth; 1.99m/6-6.25).
Alves won the women's 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.40, the fourth-best mark in K-State's record book and the best since Akela Jones set the school record of 12.94 at the 2016 John McDonnell Invitational.
The Wildcats returns to action at the Michael Johnson Invitational. The event, which will be held at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas, begins Friday.