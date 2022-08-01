Kansas State high jumper Tejaswin Shankar

Kansas State high jumper Tejaswin Shankar clears the bar while jumping in the NCAA Preliminary meet in Fayetteville, Ark., in May. He will compete for India in the Commonwealth Games this week.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Five current and former Kansas State track and field athletes will compete internationally this week in the Commonwealth Games.

High jumpers Tejaswin Shankar (India) and Kimberly Williamson, 400-meter runners Kyle Gale (Barbados) and Shalysa Wray (Cayman Islands), and 100- and 200-meter racer Wurie Njadoe (the Gambia) will all participate in the international competition.

