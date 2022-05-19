Kansas State's Markquis Nowell (1) steals a ball from Iowa State's Tyrese Hunter (11) in a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 26. K-State will travel to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse next season to face Butler in the fourth Big 12/Big East Battle.
Kansas State men's basketball will travel and take on Butler as part of the fourth edition of the Big 12/Big East Battle on Nov. 30.
The matchup, which was announced on Wednesday, will be just the second meeting between the two programs ever.
The last matchup was memorable and painful for K-State fans as the Jacob Pullen-led Wildcats fell 63-56 to Gordan Heyward, Brad Stevens and the Bulldogs in the NCAA West Regional Final in Salt Lake City in 2010.
It will be the first time ever that K-State will have a chance to play at Hinkle Fieldhouse, which was opened in 1928. It is one of the oldest college basketball arenas still in use.
The two teams were supposed to clash during the 2020-21 season as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle, but the game was cancelled due to COIVD-19 issues inside Butler's locker room.
K-State is 0-2 all-time in the Big 12/Big East Battle after losses to Marquette in 2019 and 2021. K-State lost by just a point, 64-63, to the Golden Eagles when they traveled to Bramlage Coliseum last season.
The Wildcats are 24-26 all-time versus current Big East opponents, including 4-15 on the road. The last Big East win came versus Creighton in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Butler re-hired Thad Matta to lead the Bulldogs after a five-year hiatus following an exit from Ohio State in 2017.
The Bulldogs expect to return leading scorer Chuck Harris (11.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game), and significant contributors Jayden Taylor (8.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and Simas Lukosius (6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
K-State and first-year head coach Jerome Tang is still in the process of filling out both their inaugural roster and coaching staff. The team currently has seven scholarship players led by All-Big 12 honorable mention selection Markquis Norwell (12.4 ppg, 5 apg) and junior Ish Massoud (6.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg).