Kansas State’s track and field program will send 13 student-athletes to the NCAA outdoor championships next week in Eugene, Ore.
Eleven Wildcats earned their spots thanks to their efforts at the NCAA West Regional, which was held Wednesday through Saturday at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas.
Junior Wurrie Njadoe clinched her place Saturday with a stellar performance in the 100 meters. Her time of 11.40 tied the school record set by A’Keyla Mitchell in 2015. Other K-State athletes who punched their tickets Saturday included Kimisha Chambers (women’s 400-meter hurdles), Rhianna Phipps (women’s triple jump) and Ashley Petr (women’s discus).
The Wildcats’ four qualifiers Saturday joined the seven other Wildcats who advanced to the NCAAs in their respective events over the prior three days at the West Regional. Those moving on were: Helene Ingvaldsen and Shaelyn Ward (women’s hammer throw), Tejaswin Shankar (men’s high jump), Taylor Latimer (women’s shot put), Taishia Pryce (women’s long jump), Logan Wolfley (men’s javelin) and Jullane Walker (men’s long jump).
The top 12 competitors from each event at the West Regional advanced to the national meet.
Phipps actually nabbed the last qualifying spot in the triple jump ahead of teammate Chantoba Bright, who placed 13th. Bright’s mark of 13.19m/43-3 1/4 was just a half foot short of Phipps’ 13.20m/43-3 3/4, which was a personal-best leap.
“Overall, the team did a nice job,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. “We have a significant group of qualifiers moving on to Eugene. Unfortunately, we also had some close misses. I feel for those athletes as they have contributed so much to our program.”
Shankar placed second in the men’s high jump Friday with a leap of 2.19m/7-2 1/4. On Thursday, Pryce took fourth in women’s long jump (6.73m/22-1) while Latimer was fifth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 17.40m/57-1.
But K-State’s best effort came on Wednesday’s Day 1, when Wolfley won the men’s javelin with a throw of 72.40m/237-6, the second best of his college career.
K-State had two athletes (seniors Ariel Okorie and Lauren Taubert) already qualified for the NCAA meet prior to the West Regional. Okorie and Taubert earned their spots in the women’s heptathlon because their scores ranked among the top 24 in the country this year.
Eight Wildcats will be making return trips to the NCAA Championships, a group that features Peter, Ingvaldsen, Latimer, Okorie, Shanker, Taubert (heptathlon) and Walker (men’s long jump).
Chambers, Phipps, Pryce, Ward and Wolfley all will be making their debut appearance at the national event; Njadoe previous made it to the NCAAs in the long jump event in 2017, when she earned first-team All-America honors.
The outdoor championships will be held from June 9 to 12 at Hayward Field.