Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman talks with offensive lineman KT Leveston (70) as the team heads out onto the field for its season opener against South Dakota on Saturday. K-State hosts former Big 12 foe Missouri on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A flame left dormant for 11 years will be reignited Saturday when Kansas State hosts Missouri in the first game between the old rivals since the 2011 season.

The Wildcats (1-0) and Tigers (1-0) head into Week 2 of the season after fairly dominant wins over inferior competition to open the year.

