A flame left dormant for 11 years will be reignited Saturday when Kansas State hosts Missouri in the first game between the old rivals since the 2011 season.
The Wildcats (1-0) and Tigers (1-0) head into Week 2 of the season after fairly dominant wins over inferior competition to open the year.
Nine different Missouri players recorded a carry in the win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday including quarterback Brady Cook, who had a 20-yard touchdown run.
Five of Missouri’s touchdowns versus the Bulldogs came on the ground.
Senior Nathaniel Peat led the Tigers with 72 yards while senior Cody Schrader had 70 yards on a team-high 17 carries.
“They really do a nice job running the football,” Klieman said. “They’ve got kind of a wide zone or stretch run game and some counter that is really effective. They have some really good guys up front, a number of backs that they can sprinkle in and then they’re very, very dynamic at the wide receiver position. They have guys that can hit homeruns whether it’s through the vertical passing game or jet sweeps or just getting the ball out in space. They do a lot of things. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”
Missouri’s wide receivers are diverse and talented, led by true freshman Luther Burden III who scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.
Nine different Missouri players caught a pass in the game and six of the nine had multiple catches.
Defensively, the Tigers are led by an experienced and talented front seven which combined for four sacks on Saturday.
“They’re really active up front,” Klieman said. “I think they’re really good up front. They’re long, they use their hands well, they get off blocks and then you combine that with the front four, and then you combine that with pressures from outside linebackers, inside linebackers, a corner blitz — they’re going to do a lot of different things to try to disrupt your offense.”
Klieman knows that his team did not show a lot on the field in the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over South Dakota and is fairly sure that the Tigers are in the same boat. While they can look to things from last Saturday’s game and last season, there’s still plenty that the Wildcats can’t plan for heading into Saturday.
“I know that there’s probably a number of things offensively and defensively they didn’t show, so it’s going to still be a game of adapting and adjusting,” Klieman said.
Klieman did not hesitate when asked about his opinion on the state of rivalry between the former Big 8/Big 12 foes. K-State and Missouri have also squared off on the recruiting trail several times over the last several months, with each school landing a blow or two of their own.
“Yes, to me it (feels like a rivalry),” Klieman said. “We’re having some some of the older guys reach out and talk to them about the rivalry game because I think it is (a rivalry). I remember as a kid growing up and watching KU/Missouri, K-State/Missouri and Nebraska/Missouri, and I thought those were great rivalries and so I’m excited. You know, when you get a regional (game), we’ve played Stanford, we’ve played Mississippi State, but to have a regional game for our fans and for our players I think is is really exciting and I know it’s exciting for the fans and all the people that saw Mizzou come in here for so many years.”
One of the few players that did recognize the game as a rivalry was senior quarterback Adrian Martinez.
“I’m incredibly excited,” Martinez said. “To be a part of an old school, Big 8 rivalry (is cool.) I know (the game) is sold out and we have a lot of Missouri guys on the team and a lot of guys that are passionate about this game.”
Klieman said that they’ve had several of those Missouri natives talk to the team this week to emphasize the importance of the game, including senior long snapper Randen Plattner, junior quarterback Jaren Lewis who grew up in Columbia and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, whose story made an impression on his roommate, star running back Deuce Vaughn.
“Well, first and foremost, he talked to me about the lack (of interest shown from Missouri),” Vaughn said. “And then (Missouri) tried to come back and give him an offer after he had already kind of committed to Kansas State and the kind of burn that he has because of that, and that’s something is gonna allow me to practice harder this week. Watch film harder and then play harder on Saturday.”
The Wildcats and the Tigers kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.