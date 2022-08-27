Perhaps no bigger mystery awaits Kansas State fans heading into the 2022 season than figuring out what the full picture is at safety.
Ever since the Wildcats switched to a 3-3-5 defense last season, K-State has placed a heightened importance of having a strong stable of versatile and athletic safeties and Wildcat fans have waited with baited breath to see how the back end of the defense will fill out.
“We have better depth and better competition there,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “You’re gonna see a lot of guys there.”
The Wildcats graduated three starters from last year in Jahron McPherson, Russ Yeast and Ross Elder, and while guys like sophomore T.J. Smith and senior Cincere Mason did see the field last season, all three spots are up for grabs heading into the season opener on Sept. 3.
Vying for those spots are upwards of six different candidates, each of whom have a fairly decent shot of seeing the field in some capacity.
“(North Dakota State and Virginia senior transfer) Josh Hayes has been a guy that has been steady and very productive from the time he arrived here in the spring,” Klieman said. “I’ve seen him play in a national championship game as a true freshman. A guy like that has played a ton of snaps, but no snaps for Kansas State. So I’m excited to see and watch how he makes our defense different and a little bit better. There’s guys like (Tyler Junior College transfer) Kobe Savage, who has played some football, (Prairie View A&M transfer) Drake Cheatum has played some football, Cincere Mason has played some football, (Missouri transfer) Shawn Robinson has played some football, but they haven’t played a whole lot for Kansas State. Those are the guys that I’m excited about that are kind of new or transferred in, but have created that great depth for us. And now they’ve just got to get experience doing it in our system.”
Hayes only played in three games during his one season in Virginia, but before that, he played a solid four seasons for the Bison, and is poised to take over the free safety spot after transferring in as a cornerback. After overcoming a learning curve during the spring, Hayes said he and his fellow safeties are locked in.
“It’s a huge difference,” Hayes said. “During the spring, we were still trying to figure out who was going to play where and trying to figure out the ins and outs. But now we’re just playing ball and everything’s clicking. We’re starting to really understand and diagnose the coverages and stuff like that.”
Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman also spoke highly of Cheatum, complimenting him on his football IQ and work ethic.
“(Cheatum) is one of the most intelligent football players I’ve ever been around. … What a slam dunk for us to get him.”
Cheatum was a 2021 HBCU All-American last season along with earning first team All-SWAC honors last season and in 2019. He had five interceptions, including back-to-back games with two picks and three pass breakups. He also had 12 tackles and an interception versus Texas A&M late in the season.
As for the returners, Smith had two interceptions and 39 tackles which ranked eighth on the team and Mason played in nine of the first 10 games last season until an injury ended his season.
Last, but certainly not least, are true freshmen Jordan Perry and VJ Payne, who have both made an early impression on the coaching staff. Payne was named as one of just a few freshmen that could possibly forgo a redshirt and play a sizable role this season.
“The fact is, those guys have incredible length,” Malone said. “And you know, when you talk about defensive backs playing in the game today, length is something that you can’t teach. Length is something that they either have or they don’t and those guys both are really aggressive players. They’re smart players. They do a great job of studying and trying to put themselves in position so that they understand what they’re doing. And they’ve come in as freshmen with that work ethic.”